वारदात से पहले धराए:दीवार की आड़ में 6 बदमाश बना रहे थे चोरी की योजना, पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो पास मिले तलवार, चाकू और पेचकस

इंदौर
एसपी महेश चंद जैन ने चोरी की वारदात का खुलासा किया।
  • मल्हारगंज पुलिस ने देर रात घेराबंदी कर युवकों को पकड़ा

मल्हारगंज पुलिस ने चोरी की योजना बनाते छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से दो बाइक, एक तलवार, एक चाकू, एक पेचकस, लोहे का सरिया मिला है। आरोपियों ने कमला नेहरू नगर में चोरी करने की योजना बनाना कबूला है। पुलिस इनसे अन्य वारदातों के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है।

मल्हारगंज पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि भोलेनाथ मंदिर के पास लटूरबाग मैदान में कुछ लोग चोरी की योजना बना रहे हैं। पुलिस पहुंची, तो दीवार की आड़ में कुछ लोग बैठे थे। आरोपी कमला नेहरू नगर में चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले थे। पुलिस को देखकर उन्होंने भागने की कोशिश की, जिस पर पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर इन्हें दबोच लिया।

पुलिस ने आरोपी चोचु उर्फ सुमित निवासी चदंन नगर, सचिन पिता परमानंद उपध्याय (उठावत) निवासी नगीन नगर, बबलू पिता संदीप पिता संतोष भार्गव, निवासी नंदन नगर नगीन नगर, रवि उर्फ भैय्यू पिता पन्नालाल डाबरदे, निवासी नंदन नगर, अंकित पिता कमल सिंह ठाकुर निवासी राजनगर, निक्कू उर्फ निखिल पिता शेखर सोलंकी निवासी दामोदर नगर को पकड़ा। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने कमला नेहरू नगर में चोरी करने की योजना बनाना स्वीकारा है। पुलिस ने इनके पास से दो बाइक, एक तलवार, एक लोहे का सरिया, एक चाकू, एक पेचकस बरामद किया।

