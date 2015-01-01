पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कोरोना से ठीक हुए मरीजों के लिए विशेष ओपीडी शुरू

इंदौर20 मिनट पहले
पोस्ट कोरोना ओपीडी की शुरूआत हुई मेडिकल कॉलेज के सभागृह में
  • एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज में शुरू होगी नई ओपीडी
  • मरीजों के शरीर पर होने वाले प्रभावों का होगा विश्लेषण
  • प्रभाव को देखते हुए विशेषज्ञों के पास तुरंत भेजा जाएगा

कोरोना से ठीक हुए मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के लिए इंदौर के महात्मा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में नई ओपीडी का शुभारंभ किया गया। संभागायुक्त डॉ. पवन कुमार शर्मा ने एमजीएम कॉलेज सभागृह में गुरूवार को इसका शुभारंभ किया गया।

नई ओपीडी के शुभारंभ के दौरान कोरोना का इलाज करने में शामिल रहे कई डॉक्टर्स सहित संभागायुक्त शर्मा, सहित अन्य लोग भी मौजूद थे। इस ओपीडी में पोस्ट कोरोना फॉलोअप की शुरुआत होगी। कोविड-19 बीमारी से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों को इस बीमारी के बाद किस तरह की परेशानियां आ रही हैं। उनका एनालिसिस यहां किया जाएगा। इसका डाटा भी तैयार किया जाएगा। कोरोना नई बीमारी होने से इसके बारे में पूरी जानकारी जिसमें इसके लक्षण, लंबे समय में होने वाले दुष्परिणाम एवं शरीर के विभिन्न अंगों पर इसके प्रभाव के बारे में विस्तृत अध्ययन भी संभव हो सकेगा। ताकी आने वाले समय में चिकित्सकों एवं आम जनता को इसके बचाव एवं लक्षणों के बारे में पूरी जानकारी मिल सके। कोरोना से ठीक हुए सभी मरीजों की एक ही जगह जांच करके उन्हें व्यवस्थित तरीके से सही इलाज मुहैया कराने के साथ ही उसके असर को देखते हुए विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर्स के पास उन्हें भेजा जाएगा, ताकि कोरोना के कारण जो भी असर उनके शरीर पर पड़ा है उसका असर और न बढ़ सके।

इंदौर में 31 हजार मरीज हो चुके ठीक

कोरोना के कारण अकेले इंदौर में ही 34373 कोरोना के मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। जिसमें से 31738 मरीज अभी तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। जबकि अभी भी 1950 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है। जबकि कोरोना के कारण 685 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। इस ओपीडी के कारण इंदौर के 31738 मरीजों की स्थिति सुधर सकेगी।

