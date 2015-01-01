पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना में क्रिसमस:24 को पूरी रात की बजाय शाम 5 से 7 बजे तक ही विशेष आराधना, 25 को दिनभर चर्च बंद रहेंगे

प्रणय चौहान | इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
रेड चर्च में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए बेंच पर चिपकाए गए स्टीकर।
  • सांता भी गिफ्ट देने नहीं आएंगे

इस साल क्रिसमस पर भी काराेनाकाल का साया रहेगा। कैथोलिक समाज इस बार प्रभु यीशु के आगमन की खुशी में क्रिसमस का त्योहार सादगी के साथ मनाएगा। शहर के चर्चों को सजाया जा रहा है।

गोशालाओं का निर्माण किया जा रहा है, जहां प्रभु यीशु का जन्म हुआ था। समाजजन भी अपने घरों में विशेष सजावट करेंगे। हालांकि 24 दिसंबर की रात को प्रभु के आगमनकाल पर चर्चों में रातभर विशेष आराधना नहीं होगी। इसकी जगह शाम 5 से 7 बजे के बीच विशेष आराधना की जाएगी। वहीं, प्रभु यीशु के जन्मदिन यानी 25 दिसंबर को सुबह पवित्र मिस्सा के बाद चर्च बंद कर दिए जाएंगे।

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए समाजजन एक-दूसरे के घर जाकर कैरोल सिंगिंग के आयोजन भी नहीं करेंगे। इस बार समाजजन सांता क्लॉज बनकर गिफ्ट, चॉकलेट व मिठाइयां नहीं बांटेंगे। सभी एक-दूसरे को सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से बधाइयां देंगे। फादर बीजू मैथ्यू ने बताया चर्चों में 31 दिसंबर को नए साल का जश्न भी नहीं मनाया जाएगा।

पहले एक बेंच पर छह से सात श्रद्धालु बैठते थे, इस बार सिर्फ दो से तीन ही बैठकर आराधना करेंगे

दर्शन के लिए 26, 27 और 28 को चर्च खुले रहेंगे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को ध्यान में रखते हुए संत फ्रांसिस असिसी कैथेड्रल रेड चर्च में बेंच पर स्टीकर लगाए गए हैं। पहले एक बेंच पर छह से सात श्रद्धालु बैठकर आराधना करते थे, लेकिन अब सिर्फ दो या तीन ही बैठ सकेंगे। चर्च परिसर में कई स्थानों पर सैनिटाइजर की मशीन लगाई गई है। सभी को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। शहर में करीब 15 हजार से ज्यादा कैथोलिक समाजजन हैं।

25 को सुबह 6.30 से 8.30 बजे तक ही होगी पवित्र मिस्सा

बिशप चाको के अनुसार इस बार 24 की शाम को 5 से 7 बजे के बीच नौ कैथोलिक चर्चों में पवित्र मिस्सा बलिदान और प्रार्थना की जाएगी। इसके बाद चर्च बंद कर दिए जाएंगे, रातभर आराधना नहीं होगी। 25 दिसंबर को चर्चों में सुबह 6.30 बजे और सुबह 8.30 बजे पवित्र मिस्सा एवं आराधना होगी। इसके बाद दिनभर चर्च बंद रखे जाएंगे, ताकि भीड़ इकट्ठा न हो सके। एक बार में सिर्फ 100 भक्त चर्च में आराधना कर सकेंगे।

