रिवीजन टेस्ट:पहले पेपर के उत्तर घर से लिख छात्र दूसरे टेस्ट के समय स्कूल पहुंचे

इंदौर2 दिन पहले
जिले के 165 सरकारी स्कूलों के 9वीं से 12वीं तक के करीब 43 हजार छात्र इन दिनों स्कूलों व घरों से रिवीजन टेस्ट दे रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को टेस्ट के पहले दिन जो 30 प्रतिशत छात्र पेपर घर ले गए थे, वे शनिवार को दूसरा टेस्ट होने के समय कॉपी लेकर स्कूल पहुंचे।

यहां उन्होंने घर से लाई गई कॉपी जमा की और दूसरे टेस्ट का पेपर लेकर घर गए। इधर, करीब 70 प्रतिशत छात्र-छात्राएं स्कूलों में ही बैठकर दो घंटे का ओपन बुक रिवीजन टेस्ट दे रहे हैं। यह टेस्ट 28 नवंबर तक चलेगा और इसमें छात्रों को किताब से देखकर लिखने की आजादी होगी।

हालांकि इसमें भी छात्रों को अपनी समझ के अनुसार लिखना होगा। पूरी एक जैसी काॅपी उतारने वाले छात्रों को कम नंबर दिए जा सकते हैं। खास बात ये है कि जो छात्र पहले से याद करके प्रश्नों के उत्तर लिखेंगे, वे ज्यादा अंक हासिल कर पाएंगे। इस टेस्ट को आयोजित करने के पीछे शिक्षा विभाग की मंशा है कि किस छात्र ने अभी तक कितनी गंभीरता से पढ़ाई की है।

