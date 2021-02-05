पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Sugarcane Was Taken For Harvesting In Maharashtra, As Soon As The Information Of Hostage Laborers Was Received, IG Immediately Took Action

19 बंधको को छुड़वाया:गन्ना कटाई के लिए ले गए थे महाराष्ट्र में , बंधक मजदूरों की सुचना मिलते ही आईजी ने तुरंत करवाई कार्यवाही

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने मजदूरों को हार पहनाकर उनका स्वागत किया - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने मजदूरों को हार पहनाकर उनका स्वागत किया
  • मानव तस्करी का मामला दर्ज किया

गन्ने की खेती के लिए बीड़ (महाराष्ट्र) मजदूरी करने गए 19 मजदूरों को मारपीट कर बंधक बना लिया गया। उनसे डंडों के जोर पर काम कराते और ठीक से खाना भी नहीं देते। खरगोन पुलिस का दल मजदूरों को छुड़ा लाया है। 12 फरवरी को रतिगढ़ देहरी गांव के प्रेमसिंह ने पुलिस अधीक्षक खरगोन से शिकायत की कि गांव के लोग मजदूरी करने महाराष्ट्र गए थे, वो वापस नहीं लौटे। उनके साथ मारपीट की जा रही है। एसपी शैलेन्द्रसिंह चौहान ने आईजी हरिनारायणचारी मिश्रा को मामला बताया। मिश्रा ने महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के अफसरों से बात की। इसके बाद एएसपी खरगोन . नीरज चौरसिया को वहां टीम भेजने को कहा। चौरसिया ने टीम बनाई, जिसमें सहायक थानेदार अजय दुबे, श्रम निरीक्षक निलेश उईके और राहुल मुवेल थे। टीम ने बीड़ जाकर थाना सिरसला पुलिस से संपर्क किया। बीड़ एसपी ने भी टीम के साथ जिले का पुलिस बल भेजा। पुलिस बल ने देहगांव में दबिश दी। यहां से 19 मजदूरों को छुड़ाया गया। इनमें तीन देहरी बड़वाह, दो कबरी धुलकोट भगवानपुरा के, पांच धोली बुजुर्ग चेनपुर के, एक बुरहानपुर का और सात बच्चे थे। पुलिस ने मजदूरों को हार पहनाकर उनका स्वागत किया और लेकर खरगोन आई। थाना सिरसला में मुलजिमों के खिलाफ मानव तस्करी की धारा 370, 344, 324 और 506 के तहत केस दर्ज किया।

पुलिस ने बताया मजदूरों को ग्राम खाडेवाड़ी तहसील माजलगांव थाना सिरसला जिला बीड महाराष्ट्र में बंधक बनाकर रखा गया था । वापस आए मजदूरों में 3 डेहरी बड़वाह , 2 काबरी धूलकोट , 5 घोडी बुजुर्ग चैनपुर , एक बुरहानपुर के निवासी है । इनके साथ 7 बच्चे भी छुडाए ही । महाराष्ट्र के बीड जिले के एसपी और स्थानीय पुलिस की मदद से पुलिस उन खेतों तक पहुंची , जहां मजदूर बंधक बनाए गए थे । 19 मजदूरों को वापस लाया गया है । महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने बंधक बनाने वाले ठेकेदारो के खिलाफ प्रकरण भी दर्ज किया है ।

खाने को भरपेट भोजन तक नहीं देते थे - ठेकेदार के चंगुल से छूटकर आए मजदूरों ने कहा- सुबह 6 बजे से गन्ना कटाई पर लगाया जाता था , शाम 6 बजे तक काम लेते । रात 11 बजे तक काम करना पड़ता । काम के बाद में खेत से बाहर नहीं जाने देते थे । चार से पांच लोग हमेशा निगरानी करते थे । खाने में भी केवल मक्का , आलू देते थे । वापस आने की बात करते तो ठेकेदार के आदमी पिटाई करते ।

