ड्रग तस्कर की मुंबई से दुबई पहुंचने की कहानी:10वीं पास बिल्ला ने फुटपाथ पर बेचे कपड़े, दुबई में सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी में जनरल अकाउंटेंट की नौकरी की, ड्रग तस्करों से अजमेर में पहली बार मिला

इंदौरएक मिनट पहले
आरोपी बसीम उर्फ बिल्ला खान - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी बसीम उर्फ बिल्ला खान

सर, मैं 10वीं तक पढ़ा हूं। पहले फुटपाथ पर कपड़े बेचने का काम करता था। कुछ दिनों तक मुंबई के फिनिक्स मॉल में भी कपड़े की दुकान पर काम किया। इसके बाद दुबई पहुंचा और यहां एक सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी में जनरल अकाउंटेंट बन गया। कुछ समय तक काम करने के बाद 2019 में वापस मुंबई आ गया और यहां पर जूते-चप्पल का व्यापार शुरू किया। मैं पहले से ही गांजा चरस सहित अन्य मादक पदार्थों के नशे का आदी था। अक्सर अजमेर शरीफ दरगाह पर जाया करता था। जहां पर मेरी पहचान कुड़ी बाबा और खुर्शीद तथा उसके भाई रज्जाक से हुई। ये लोग वहां पर धूनी लगाकर एमडी ड्रग्स का नशा करते थे। वहां आने वाले आगंतुकों को नशा के लिए एमडी ड्रग्स एवं अन्य मादक पदार्थ उपलब्ध कराते थे। यह बात पुलिस गिरफ्त में आए ड्रग तस्कर बिल्ला ने क्राइम ब्रांच को बताई है।

तस्कर बिल्ला ऐसे आया गिरफ्त में
पुलिस के अनुसार ड्रग्स मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से पूछताछ की गई तो मुंबई के तस्करों से ड्रग्स खरीदना पता चला। साथ ही गिराेह के तार गुजरात से भी जुड़े होना पाए गए थे अतः टीम को गुजरात रवाना किया गया, लेकिन जैसे ही टीम गुजरात पंहुची, आरोपी महाराष्ट्र भाग गया। इस पर एक टीम गुजरात से सीधे मुंबई के लिए रवाना हो गई। यहां काफी खोजबीन के बाद आरोपी 33 वर्षीय बसीम उर्फ बिल्ला खान पिता खालिद खान निवासी हरी नगर कश्मीरी चाल जोगेश्वरी ईस्ट मुंबई काे पकड़ा।

मैंने 100 से 200 ग्राम की पुड़िया उपलब्ध करवाई
बिल्ला के अनुसार अजमेर शरीफ दरगाह पर जाने के दौरान ही मेरी पहचान अजमेर के तस्करों से हुई थी। अजमेर के रहने वाले खुर्शीद और रज्जाक भी कभी-कभी मुंबई में पीर साहब सैलानी की दरगाह पर आते थे। वे लोग अपने साथ ड्रग्स भी लाते थे। कई बार ड्रग्स की जरूरत होने पर आरोपी बसीम ड्रग्स वहां पर उनके लिए व्यवस्था करवाता था। कई बार कुड़ी बाबा और रज्जाक को उसने 100-200 ग्राम की पुड़िया और पाउच बनाकर उपलब्ध कराई है, जिसके बदले में वह ऑनलाइन पेमेंट जमा करवाता था। आरोपी ने पूछताछ में मुंबई के ही कई अन्य ड्रग तस्करों के बारे में सुराग क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम को दिए हैं, जिन पर कार्यवाही जारी है।

यह है मामला
5 जनवरी 2021 को क्राइम ब्रांच इंदौर की टीम ने हैदराबाद तेलंगाना और इंदौर के ड्रग्स तस्करों को पकड़ा गया था, जिनसे 70 करोड़ रुपए की 70 किलो एमडी ड्रग्स बरामद हुई थी। पुलिस रिमांड में आरोपियों ने कुछ अन्य तस्करों के बारे में जानकारी दी थी। इस पर अलग-अलग टीम महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान और गुजरात सहित मप्र के कई शहरों में दबिश दे रही थी। टीम ने अब तक ड्रग्स की खरीदी बिक्री और तस्करी से जुड़े तकरीबन दो दर्जन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

