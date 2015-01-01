पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि विधेयक पर हुंकार:इंदौर में भाजपा का किसान समर्थन सम्मेलन दशहरा मैदान पर, पूरे संभाग से ट्रैक्टर-बैलगाड़ी से आएंगे किसान

इंदौर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा बुधवार को दशहरा मैदान पर किसान सम्मेलन कर रही है। इसमें अलग-अलग जगहों से ट्रैक्टर, बैलगाड़ी से रैली के रूप में किसान पहुंचेंगे। दोपहर में होने वाले इस सम्मेलन में किसानों के खाने-पीने के लिए भी आयोजन स्थल पर भाजपा ने व्यवस्थाएं की हैं। साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्थाएं की जाने की बात कही है।

कृषि सुधार विधेयक बिल के विरोध में देशभर में जारी किसान आंदोलन के बीच भाजपा इंदौर में समर्थन में यह संभाग स्तरीय सम्मेलन कर रही है। इसकी जिम्मेदारी खंडवा सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान, विधायक रमेश मेंदोला और प्रदेश मंत्री कविता पाटीदार को सौंपी है। मुख्य वक्ता राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय होंगे। प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा भी संबोधित करेंगे।

भाजपा के किसान सम्मेलन पर कांग्रेस ने कहा- प्रशासन ने किस आधार पर दी अनुमति

भाजपा के किसान सम्मेलन पर कांग्रेस ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच प्रशासन ने किस आधार पर अनुमति दी। शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विनय बाकलीवाल और जिला अध्यक्ष सदाशिव यादव ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा कृषि बिल के समर्थन में भाजपा यह आयोजन कर रही है। कांग्रेस संगठन ने आरोप लगाया कि इंदौर प्रशासन भाजपा के एजेंट के रूप में कार्य कर रहा है। कांग्रेस भी शहर में कृषि बिल के विरोध जल्द आंदोलन करेगी।

ये नेता हो रहे शामिल

पेट्रोलियम मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, मप्र के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा, संभाग के सभी सांसद, विधायक और बड़े नेता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें