पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Talawali Chanda: Congress BJP Face To Face, Guddu's Daughter Complains To The Police, Said BJP Voters Keep Tricking Voters

कांग्रेस और बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता आमने-सामने:तलावली चांदा : कांग्रेस-भाजपा आमने-सामने, गुड्‌डू की बेटी ने पुलिस को की शिकायत, कहा- भाजपाई वोटरों को बरगला रहे

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तलावली चांदा में मंगलवार सुबह कांग्रेस और बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता आमने-सामने आ गए। कांग्रेसियों ने आरोप लगाया कि पोलिंग बूथ में पहुंचकर बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता मतदाताओं पर उनके पक्ष में वोट करने के लिए दबाव बना रहे हैं।

जानकारी मिलते ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू की बेटी रानी बौरासी वहां पहुंचीं। इसकी शिकायत पुलिस-प्रशासन से की। इसके बाद वहां मौजूद अफसरों ने दोनों पक्षों को चेतावनी दी।

गुड्डू की बेटी ने कहा कि बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता 100 मीटर के दायरे में जाकर वोटरों से भाजपा को वोट देने की अपील कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों को चेतावनी देते हुए मामले को शांत करवाया। घटना के वक्त भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें