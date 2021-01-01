पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजट से आस:कर संगठन बोले- 80 सी में संशोधन कर डेढ़ की जगह 3 लाख तक की मिले आयकर में छूट

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • बचत को बढ़ावा देने के लिए नियमों में बदलाव करने की मांग

केंद्र सरकार एक फरवरी को बजट पेश करने जा रही है। कोरोना के चलते यह अहम बजट बताया जा रहा है। बचत को बढ़ावा देने के लिए इस बार आयकर नियमों में कुछ बदलाव की मांग की जा रही है, जिससे करदाताओं को कम टैक्स लगे और बचत ज्यादा हो।

कर संगठनों की ओर से सबसे अहम मांग 80 सी धारा में मिलने वाली छूट है, जो अभी डेढ़ लाख रुपए मात्र है। सीए एसोसिएशन के पूर्व चेयरमैन पंकज शाह के मुताबिक, यह छूट काफी कम है, क्योंकि इसमें पीपीएफ अन्य बचत स्कीम, बच्चों की ट्यूशन फीस आदि सभी मद एक साथ शामिल है। अब इसे बढ़ाकर कम से कम तीन लाख रुपए करने की जरूरत है। इससे करदाता को आयकर का कम बोझ आएगा और लोगों के पास अधिक बचत हो सकेगी। वहीं अब नोटबंदी के समय सर्वे व सर्च के दौरान करदाता पर अधिक टैक्स, पेनल्टी लगाने के नियम में भी बदलाव की जरूरत है, क्योंकि अभी काफी भारी पेनल्टी करदाता पर लगा दी जाती है।

सीए अभय शर्मा ने कहा पांच लाख से अधिक आय होने पर सीधे 12500 आयकर लग जाना, हालत यह है कि रसोई गैस पर मिलने वाली 22 रुपए की सब्सिडी भी आपकी आय में जुड़ती है और इस पर आयकर बनता है, इन सभी प्रावधानों में सुधार की जरूरत है। सीए स्वप्निल जैन ने बताया कि संभावना है कि कोविड वैक्सीन का खर्च उठाने के लिए सरकार अमीरों पर कोविड सेस का भी प्रावधान ले आए।

पदाधिकारियों ने यह मांग भी की

  • खेती से आय पूरी तरह करमुक्त है। इसमें कोई एक सीमा तय करना चाहिए कि इससे अधिक आय होने पर टैक्स लगेगा।
  • सीनियर सिटीजन को मेडिकल बिल पर मिलने वाली आयकर छूट, अब सभी वर्ग को मिलना चाहिए
  • लॉन्ग टर्म, शॉर्ट टर्म को लेकर चल रहे असमंजस को दूर किया जाना चाहिए। पूर्ववत एक साल की समय सीमा तय होना चाहिए
  • बनी हुई सामग्री के आयात को हतोत्साहित करने के लिए इन पर अधिक ड्यूटी हो, जिससे छोटे-लघु उद्योग विकास कर सकें।
