प्रोफेशनल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड परीक्षा:बायोमेट्रिक्स अटेंडेंस में आई तकनीकी दिक्कत, पर समय पर हो गई परीक्षा

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
पीईबी की परीक्षा देते आवेदक। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शहर के सात केंद्रों में हुई परीक्षा, 2750 में से 1895 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए

प्रोफेशनल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड (पीईबी) की ग्रुप 2 (सब ग्रुप 4) की पहली परीक्षा शुक्रवार को दो शिफ्ट में हुई। इंदौर में सात सेंटर बनाए गए थे। यहां पहली शिफ्ट की परीक्षा सुबह 8 से 12 और दूसरी शिफ्ट की दोपहर 2 से 5 बजे तक हुई।

इस ऑनलाइन परीक्षा में पहले दिन पहली शिफ्ट में 473 अभ्यर्थी अनुपस्थित रहे, जबकि 1375 अभ्यथियों को शामिल होना था, लेकिन 902 ही आए। दूसरी शिफ्ट में 1375 में से 993 उपस्थित रहे, जबकि 382 अभ्यर्थी शामिल नहीं हुए। परीक्षा एजेंसी के इंदौर प्रभारी मनोज गुप्ता ने बताया कि कुल उपस्थिति दोनों शिफ्ट में 1895 थी।इधर, कुछ सेंटरों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह आधे से ज्यादा सेंटरों में अभ्यर्थियों को बायोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस में दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा। आधार वेरिफिकेशन के दौरान काफी समय लगा। हालांकि इसका असर परीक्षा के समय पर नहीं पड़ा।

इन पदों के लिए हो रही परीक्षा

  • असिस्टेंट ऑडिटर, जूनियर असिस्टेंट, डेटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, स्टेनो टाइपिस्ट, टाइपिस्ट, रिसेप्शनिस्ट, कैटलॉग, असिस्टेंट लाइब्रेरियन, इंस्पेक्टर, ऑडिटर।
  • उन्हीं अभ्यर्थियों को एंट्री दी गई जो मास्क पहनकर आए और अभिभावक की लिखित अनुमति लाए थे।
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ कतार में एंट्री दी गई।
