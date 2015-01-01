पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमवाय से बच्चा चोरी मामला:बच्चे को मां से अलग एसएनसीयू में रखा, हर दो घंटे में दूध पिलाने की अनुमति

इंदौर27 मिनट पहले
बच्चे को मां से अलग एसएनसीयू में रखा

पंचम की फैल निवासी रानी भियाने को नवजात मिल गया, लेकिन अभी भी वह नवजात शिशु इकाई में ही है। संक्रमण की समस्या केे चलते फिलहाल उसे वहीं रखा गया है। मां को हर दो घंटे में बच्चे को दूध पिलाने के लिए वार्ड में जाने की अनुमति दी जा रही है।

फिलहाल वह भी एमवायएच में ही भर्ती है। मां और बच्चे की डीएनए जांच रिपोर्ट कब तक आएगी। इस बारे में किसी काे कुछ नहीं पता। गौरतलब है कि 15 नवंबर को एक महिला नर्स के वेश में आई और बच्चे को चुराकर ले गई थी। छह दिन बाद वह संयोगितागंज थाने के गेट पर छोड़ गई।

मामले में एमवायएच प्रशासन ने एक जांच समिति गठित की है, ताकि स्टाफ की जिम्मेदारी तय की जा सके। वहीं संयोगितागंज पुलिस आठ दिन बाद भी युवती का सुराग नहीं लगा पाई। टीआई राजीव त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि युवती के थाने तक आने-जाने के पूरे रूट को ट्रैक किया है। गाड़ी नंबरों के आधार पर उसकी तलाश जारी है।

