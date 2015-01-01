पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नववर्ष होगा मंगलमय:नए वर्ष की शुरुआत पुष्य योग में, शुक्रवार का संयोग भी समृद्धिदायी, खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए भी रहेगा शुभकारी

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में प्रवेश के साथ ही रोगों और व्यापारिक मंदी में कमी आना हो जाएगी शुरू

नव वर्ष 2021 का पहला दिन 1 जनवरी बहुत शुभ रहने वाला है। इस दिन शुक्रवार होने के साथ ही पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ ही बुधादित्य याेग का संयोग भी रहेगा। खास बात यह है कि पुष्य नक्षत्र योग इस वर्ष 2020 के अंतिम दिन गुरुवार शाम 7.50 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगा।

गुरु और शुक्रवार पुष्य का संयोग खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए बहुत समृद्धिदायी रहेगा। दूसरी ओर शुक्रवार माता लक्ष्मी व संतोषी और स्वयं शुक्रदेव के आधिपत्य वाला दिवस है। ये सभी सुख-समृद्धि प्रदान करने वाले देवी-देवता हैं। ज्योतिषियों का मत है कि साल का पहला दिन शुभ तो रहेगा ही जबकि इसके पूर्व 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में प्रवेश के साथ ही रोगों और व्यापारिक मंदी में कमी आना शुरू हो जाएगी, जिसका असर नए वर्ष में सुखद परिणामों के रूप में दिखाई देगा।

1 जनवरी का सूर्योदय पुष्य नक्षत्र में होगा
ज्योतिषी पं. प्रहलाद पंड्या के अनुसार 1 जनवरी का सूर्योदय पुष्य नक्षत्र योग में होगा। इसी के साथ सूर्य व बुध के धनु राशि में एक साथ रहने से बुधादित्य योग रहेगा। पुष्य व बुधादित्य दोनों योग के चलते किए गए कार्यों में सफलता मिलती है। इस दिन पुष्य योग होने पर ज्वेलरी, भूमि, भवन, वाहन व वस्त्रों की खरीदी करना भी समृद्धिदायी रहेगा।

ज्योतिष बोले- कर्क, तुला, वृश्चिक, कुंभ राशि के कष्ट होंगे दूर

ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार सूर्य के धनु राशि में रहने पर कर्क, तुला, वृश्चिक, कुंभ, व धनु राशि वालों के शारीरिक व मानसिक कष्ट दूर होंगे। शेष राशि वालों को भी कई परेशानियों से निजात मिलेगी। कर्क राशि वालों के लिए उनकी कुंडली में सूर्यदेव दूसरे भाव के स्वामी है।

गोचर के समय वे छठे भाव में रहेंगे, यह शुभ फल प्रदान करने वाला रहेगा। शत्रु शांत होंगे, वहीं नौकरी में बिगड़े काम बनने लगेंगे। कोर्ट -कचहरी के कार्य सुलझेंगे। इसी तरह तुला राशि वाले लोगों के लिए गोचर के समय सूर्य उनकी कुंडली के तीसरे भाव में रहेगा, जो उनकी प्रतिष्ठा में इजाफा करने वाला होगा।

सहकर्मी सहयोग करेंगे, भाइयों से संबंध अच्छे बने रहेंगे, वहीं आय में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। वृश्चिक राशि के लोगों के लिए सूर्य की धनु संक्रांति सुखकारक रहेगी। सूर्य इनकी कुंडली के दूसरे भाव में प्रवेश करेंगे। इससे भूमि, भवन संबंधी कार्य बनेंगे। वाणी पर नियंत्रण रखने से लाभ होगा। धन की आवक भी बनी रहेगी। धनु राशि के जातकों के लिए अत्यधिक लाभकारी समय रहेगा।

अभिजीत मुहूर्त में कर सकते हैं शुभ कार्य
ज्योतिषी अर्चना सरमंडल के अनुसार साल के पहले दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र योग में खरमास के बावजूद अभिजित मुहूर्त में मंगल कार्य कर सकते हैं। इस दिन खरीदी करना भी शुभ व समृद्धि दायी रहेगा। पुष्य और अभिजीत मुहूर्त दोनों के संयोग में की गई खरीदी व अन्य शुभ कार्य सकारात्मक परिणाम देने वाले होंगे।

