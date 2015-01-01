पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की सीनाजोरी:वैन के गेट से टकराकर गिरे बाइक सवार, बुजुर्ग हाथ जोड़ते रहे, सिपाही लाठी बरसाता रहा

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
सिविल ड्रेस में जवान ने लाठी से बुरी तरह पीटा

सरवटे बस स्टैंड के पास रविवार दोपहर पुलिस वैन में सवार सिपाही कालीचरण ने अचानक दरवाजा खोल दिया। बाइक से आ रहे पिता-पुत्र गेट से टकराकर गिर गए। उन्होंने गलती बताने की कोशिश की तो सिपाही ने लाठी से पिता की बुरी तरह पिटाई कर दी। बाद में गाड़ी में बैठाकर ले जाने की कोशिश भी की। एक युवती ने अपनी दुकान के सीसीटीवी फुटेज वायरल किए तो सोमवार को एसपी ने जवान को सस्पेंड कर दिया। बाइक सवारों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।

अभद्रता कर भागे थे बाइक सवार

बाइक सवार किसी से अभद्रता कर भागे थे, पीछा कर उन्हें रोकने के लिए ही गेट खोला था। गिरने के बाद भी वे अभद्रता कर रहे थे। इसलिए दो लट्ठ मारे थे।

- कालीचरण, आरोपी सिपाही

सिपाही ने गलती की सस्पेंड किया

वीडियो में प्रथम दृष्टया सिपाही की गलती नजर आ रही है। हालांकि अभी कोई पीडि़त सामने नहीं आया है। खराब आचरण के लिए सिपाही को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।

- हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्रा, डीआईजी

वीडियोऔर देखें

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

