वारदात:पीछा करते आए बाइक सवार तेज दौड़ती कार में चढ़े, चाकू अड़ाकर वाइन शॉप मैनेजर से 3 लाख लूट ले गए

इंदौर19 मिनट पहले
गांधीनगर थाने में फरियादियों ने लिखाई रिपोर्ट
  • नावदापंथ से गांधी नगर के बीच वारदात
  • पुलिस बोली-चलती गाड़ी में बदमाश कैसे घुस सकते

नावदापंथ से गांधी नगर के बीच दो बदमाशों ने शराब ठेकेदार के मैनेजर से तीन लाख रुपए लूट लिए। बाइक सवार बदमाश पीछा करते आए और मैनेजर की चलती कार में चढ़ गए, फिर चाकू अड़ाकर जान से मारने की धमकी देकर बैग छीन ले गए। पुलिस मामले को संदिग्ध मान रही।

गांधीनगर टीआई अनिलसिंह चौहान के अनुसार त्रिलोक सिंह रात 11 बजे थाने पहुंचे और बताया कि वह शराब दुकानों के एरिया मैनेजर हैं। वह रोजाना नावदापंथ से सिहांसा और फिर गांधी नगर आते थे। वह दो लोगों के साथ आते हैं, लेकिन घटना वाली रात किसी कारणवश अकेले आ रहे थे तो रास्ते में तीन लोग दिखे।

इनमें से 2 युवक आपस में झगड़ते दिखे। जबकि एक युवक बाइक लेकर साइड में खड़ा था। जैसे ही उनकी (त्रिलोक सिंह) गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंची तो एक युवक ने उनकी गाड़ी पर हाथ मारकर रुकने को कहा। लेकिन शक होने पर त्रिलोक ने गाड़ी तेज दौड़ा दी। करीब एक किलोमीटर पीछा करके बाइक सवार दो बदमाश आए और उनकी चलती धार गाड़ी में घुस गए। एक ने चाकू अड़ाकर गाड़ी रुकवाई। दूसरे ने रुपए और उसकी गाड़ी की चाबी ली। घड़ी भी छीन ले गए।

पुलिस को घटना पर संदेह

पुलिस का कहना है कोई भी बदमाश चलती बाइक से चलती कार में कैसे घुस सकता। 40-50 की स्पीड में भी कार दौड़ेगी तो बाइक वाला चढ़ नहीं पाएगा। यह थोड़ा शंका पैदा कर रहा है। घटना की जांच की जा रही है।

