  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • The Camera Showed A Boy Going Into The Room, Came Out After 5 Minutes And Told The Beauty Parlor Operator Hanged

एमबीए की छात्रा फंदे पर टंगी मिली:कैमरे में एक लड़का कमरे में जाता दिखा, 5 मिनट बाद बाहर आया और ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका से कहा- फांसी लगा ली

इंदौर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी मोंटी शुक्ला।
  • परिजन का आरोप- फुटेज में दिखा लड़का बेटी को परेशान करता था, उसी ने फंदे पर टांगा

एमबीए की 21 वर्षीय छात्रा गुरुवार शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे घर में फंदे पर मिली। जब पास का कैमरा खंगाला तो उसमें एक युवक घर में जाता दिखा। वह पांच मिनट बाद दौड़ता हुआ बाहर आया। उसने सामने के ब्यूटी पार्लर की संचालिका से कहा कि लड़की ने फांसी लगा ली। परिजन का आरोप है कि यही लड़का उसे लगातार परेशान करता था। उसने ही बेटी को फंदे पर टांगा।

पुलिस ने युवक के घर दबिश दी, लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। अब शॉर्ट पीएम रिपोर्ट में मौत का खुलासा होगा। आजाद नगर पुलिस के अनुसार छात्रा का नाम मुस्कान पिता अजय वर्मा निवासी मूसाखेड़ी कलाली के पीछे वाली गली है। ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका और फुटेज में दिखा लड़का खुद छात्रा को एमवाय अस्पताल लेकर गए थे।

लड़के का नाम मोंटी शुक्ला है। वह मूलत: सतना का रहने वाला है। मूसाखेड़ी में ही किराए से रहता है और जॉब करता है। वह छात्रा का मोबाइल भी ले गया है। वहीं छात्रा की बुआ रत्ना ने मीडिया को बताया कि लड़के घटना के पहले दो-तीन बार आया था, लेकिन मुस्कान ने दरबाजा नहीं खोला। फिर उसने किसी बच्चे को भेजा, तब भी दरबाजा नहीं खुला तो वह छोटी दीवार फांदकर घर के अंदर घुसा।

8 मिनट का फुटेज... लड़की के घर में जाता और दौड़कर बाहर आता दिख रहा लड़का
मुस्कान के घर के पास एक दुकान में लगे कैमरे से मिले करीब 8 मिनट के फुटेज में मोंटी अकेला घर में जाते दिख रहा है। पांच मिनट बाद वह दौड़कर बाहर आता है और चिल्लाकर बोलता है कि मुस्कान ने फांसी लगा ली। यदि मुस्कान ने पहले फांसी लगाई होती तो लड़का तत्काल बाहर आता, इसलिए उस पर शंका है।

युवक मोबाइल भी ले गया
फर्नीचर का काम करने वाले पिता ने बताया कि वे दुकान और पत्नी काम पर गई थीं। बड़ी बेटी पढ़ाने और छोटा बेटा कोचिंग गया था। मुस्कान अकेली थी। मोंटी कई दिनों से उसे परेशान कर रहा था। उसने हम लोगों को इस बारे में बताया तो लड़के को समझाया, लेकिन वह नहीं माना। सुबह जब हम लोग काम पर गए थे तो वह खुश थी। बेटी ने फांसी नहीं लगाई, उसे लड़के ने फंदे पर टांगा है। मुस्कान का मोबाइल भी वही ले गया है। उसमें मोंटी के खिलाफ कई सबूत थे।

