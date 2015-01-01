पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण:शहर की आबोहवा हुई प्रदूषित, वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 259 पहुंचा, पिछले साल 155 था

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
पलासिया में लगा प्रदूषण मीटर बंद
  • एनजीटी ने इंदौर, भोपाल समेत प्रदेश के 7 शहरों में पटाखा फोड़ने पर रोक के आदेश दिए
  • महज आठ दिन में 141 से 238 तक पहुंच गया प्रदूषण का स्तर

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए इंदौर, भोपाल, ग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के सात शहरों में इस बार दीपावली पर पटाखे फोड़ने पर रोक लगा दी है। हालांकि प्रदेश सरकार ने ऐलान किया कि मप्र में आतिशबाजी पर रोक नहीं रहेगी।

इंदौर की बात करें तो पिछले साल नवंबर के मुकाबले इस साल नवंबर में यहां की आबोहवा काफी प्रदूषित हो गई है। सोमवार को शहर का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 259 पर जा पहुंचा। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अधिकारियों के अनुसार दीपावली पर पटाखों के जलने से वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 300 तक पहुंच सकता है। नवंबर 2019 में शहर का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक औसत 155 था।

शहर में पिछले एक हफ्ते की बात करें तो 1 नवंबर यानी रविवार को शहर को एक्यूआई 141, सोमवार को 140, मंगलवार को 150, बुधवार को 210, गुरुवार को 168, शुक्रवार को 198, शनिवार को 170 और रविवार को 238 था। एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि अगर यही हाल रहा तो शहर को जल्द ही रेड जोन में जाने से कोई नहीं रोक पाएगा। एक्यूआई का स्तर बढ़ने के पीछे एक्सपर्ट का कहना है शहर में चल रहे निर्माण कार्यों और कोरोना वायरस के कारण पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट के कम हो रहे इस्तेमाल के कारण प्रदूषण बढ़ा है।

आतिशबाजी से हवा ज्यादा प्रदूषित होती है

पटाखों को जलाने पर कार्बन डाईआक्साइड, कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड, नाइट्रोजन डाईआक्साइड जैसी खतरनाक गैसें निकलती हैं और वातावरण में फैलकर हवा को प्रदूषित करती हैं। ये गैसें जानलेवा होती हैं। शहर का एक्यूआई 301 पर पहुंच जाता है तो शहर फिर रेड जोन में आ सकता है। साल 2013 में शहर का प्रदूषण ज्यादा पाए जाने पर इंदौर में नया उद्योग स्थापित करने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया था। रेड जोन में फंसे इंदौर का नाम करीब डेढ़ साल बाद सूची से हटाया गया था।

शहर के हालात और एनजीटी के आदेश अनुसार प्रतिबंध लगाना उचित

इंदौर में सामान्यतः प्रदूषण का स्तर संतोषजनक रहता है, लेकिन अक्टूबर के मध्य से मध्यम श्रेणी में पहुंच गया है। नवंबर में 3 दिन वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 201 से अधिक होने से खराब श्रेणी में पहुंच गया है। हालांकि अभी 9 दिन का औसत 186 है, लेकिन पटाखों के कारण स्थिति बहुत खराब होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। इसलिए मानव स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए एनजीटी के आदेश के अनुरूप प्रतिबंध लगाना उचित है।

- डॉ. डीके वाघेला, वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक और एमपीपीसीबी प्रयोगशाला प्रभारी

