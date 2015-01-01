पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • The Coldest Night Of The Season, The Temperature Reached 13, 3 Degrees Below Normal For The Day.

मौसम:सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात, तापमान 13 पर आया, दिन का भी सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात

तापमान में गिरावट का दौर जारी है। मंगलवार रात का पारा सोमवार रात के 13.5 के मुकाबले 0.5 डिग्री घटकर 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28.2 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। यह सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम है।

हालांकि हलकी धुंंध होने से धूप में गर्माहट रही। हालांकि दिवाली की रात पारा 14 से 15 डिग्री के बीच रिकाॅर्ड होगा। दिन का तापमान भी बढ़कर 31 डिग्री तक जाएगा। नमी अधिक होने और हवा की गति धीमी होने से तापमान में यह वृद्धि होगी।

दीपावली के दूसरे दिन से तापमान में फिर गिरावट आना शुरू होगी। इसी महीने के अंत में शीतलहर चलने के आसार हैं। वैसे पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार ठंड समय पर दस्तक दे रही है। पिछले साल बादलों की वजह से दिसंबर में तापमान में गिरावट शुरू हुई थी। पिछले साल नवंबर अंत में पारा 13 डिग्री पर आया था। इस बार 10 नवंबर की रात को ही तापमान इतना गिर गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें