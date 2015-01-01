पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा होगी:कलेक्टोरेट में 33 तरह के कामों के लिए अलग से चार कम्प्यूटर लगेंगे

इंदौर19 मिनट पहले
दलालों के यहां छापे में सामने आई सरकारी दफ्तरों की कमजोरी को दूर करने के लिए अब कलेक्टोरेट में अलग से चार कम्प्यूटर लगाए जा रहे हैं। यह समाधान केंद्र में लगाए जाएंगे और यहां पर लोक सेवा गारंटी के दायरे में आने वाली राजस्व की सभी 33 सेवाओं के आवेदन होंगे। यहीं पर एक लिस्ट होगी, जिसमें आवेदक को बताया जाएगा कि वह जिस काम के लिए आवेदन कर रहा है, उसके लिए क्या दस्तावेज लगेंगे।

इन दस्तावेजों के साथ आवेदन करने के बाद 15 सेवाएं अधिकतम 15 दिन में और शेष 30 दिन में पूरा करने का प्रावधान है। यदि आवेदक घर पहुंच सेवा मांगता है कि काम होने के बाद संबंधित दस्तावेज घर पहुंचें तो यह सेवा भी दी जाएगी। यह एक तरह से लोक सेवा गारंटी का ही एक्सटेंशन रहेगा।

वहीं कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने यह व्यवस्था की है कि कलेक्टोरेट के समाधान केंद्र पर होने वाले सभी आवेदनों की साप्ताहिक मॉनिटरिंग की जाए, जिससे तय समय से पहले ही यह सेवाएं आवेदक को मिल सकें। इस सुविधा के लिए नो़डल अधिकारी अपर कलेक्टर पवन जैन रहेंगे।

चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा था: शुभम के एजेंट केतन सोनी ने एक बार अलमारी में से फाइल निकालने की कोशिश की थी। उसके द्वारा माफी मांगने पर उसे चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया था। तत्कालीन संयुक्त संचालक राजेश नागल ने भी फाइलों में ताकझांक करने पर जयसिंह नामक दलाल को फटकार लगाई थी।

