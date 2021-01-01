पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नदी-नाला सफाई पर निगम का विराट झूठ:कमिश्नर और सांसद को साफ नदी दिखाई; हकीकत में 20 से ज्यादा जगह नालों में बह रहा सीवरेज

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
शहर के बीच पलासिया के पीछे नाले का अब भी यह हाल है। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर के बीच पलासिया के पीछे नाले का अब भी यह हाल है।
  • निगम नदी सफाई का दावा कर रहा है, लेकिन 20 से ज्यादा जगह सीवरेज का पानी बह रहा है

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए महीने के अंत तक टीम आने वाली है। सफाई के पंच के लिए 7 स्टार व वाटर प्लस का खिताब महत्वपूर्ण होगा। इसके लिए निगम नदी सफाई का दावा कर रहा है, लेकिन 20 से ज्यादा जगह सीवरेज का पानी बह रहा है। सांसद शंकर लालवानी व कमिश्नर डॉ. पवन शर्मा को अफसर सिर्फ विराट नगर लेकर गए। बाकी जगह काम बाकी है, जो दिसंबर 2019 तक पूरा होना थे।

पांच दिन में 134 किमी घूमी भास्कर टीम

पलासिया नाला: अब भी सीवरेज का पानी बह रहा है। ड्रेनेज लाइन डालने और चेंबर का काम चल रहा है। दावा 3 दिन में काम पूरा करने का है।

भमौरी नाला: दावा सफाई पूरी होने का है, लेकिन रसोमा लैब के पीछे सीवरेज बह रहा है। तर्क है कि बीआरटीएस के नीचे की लाइन से दिक्कत है।

मालवा मिल नाला: पीछे बह रहे नाले में गंदा पानी और पाइप से आउटफाल बह रहा है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि 10 मीटर की लाइन डाली जाना बाकी है। काम तीन दिन में पूरा करने का दावा है।

दिसंबर 2019 में काम पूरा करना था

पीलिया खाल नाला : 10 से ज्यादा छोटे नाले जुड़े हैं। अम्माननगर, जीएनटी मार्केट का नाला, जिला अस्पताल, गुजराती कॉलोनी का काम बाकी है।

अर्जुनपुरा और चंद्रभागा: कर्बला मैदान के पास लाइन ओवर फ्लो होने व चंद्रभागा पुल के नीचे स्टॉर्म वाटर लाइन से सीवरेज का पानी आ रहा है।

कान्ह में साफ पानी बहाना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती : 21.3 किमी लंबी कान्ह में साफ पानी बहाना बड़ी चुनौती है। सरवटे के पहले तक ही टैपिंग हुई है। कुलकर्णी भट्टा के पास भी सीवरेज लाइन का काम चल रहा है।

10 फरवरी के पहले बदल जाएगी सूरत

नदी-नाला सफाई का काम 99 प्रतिशत पूरा हो गया है। भमौरी, पलासिया, मालवा मिल नाले में जो गंदा पानी बह रहा है, उसका काम भी अंतिम चरण में है। सभी काम 10 फरवरी तक पूरे कर लिए जाएंगे।

-संदीप सोनी, अपर आयुक्त

