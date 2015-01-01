पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एंटी माफिया अभियान:निगम ने हरसिद्धि में गुंडे का घर तोड़ा, महिलाएं बोलीं- यह उसका है ही नहीं

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • रावजी बाजार के गुंडे काला पर दर्ज हैं 33 से ज्यादा अपराध

नगर निगम की रिमूवल गैंग ने सोमवार को रावजी बाजार के कुख्यात गुंडे रवि काला का मकान तोड़ दिया। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने इसका विरोध भी किया और कार्रवाई को गलत ठहराया। अपर आयुक्त देवेंद्र सिंह, उपायुक्त लता अग्रवाल, भवन अधिकारी परसराम आरोलिया, बबलू कल्याणे की टीम ने सुबह 9 बजे हरसिद्धि में धावा बोला।

भारी पुलिस बल की मौजूदगी में निगम के कर्मचारियों ने 26/2 हरसिद्धि में गुंडे रवि उर्फ काला के 10 बाय 30 वर्गफीट के मकान पर पोकलेन से तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी। इस मकान को रात में ही खाली करा लिया गया था। सुबह टीम को देख महिलाओं ने विरोध किया। उनका कहना था कि यह घर रवि काला का नहीं है उसे तो पहले ही तोड़ा जा चुका है।

अधिकारियों ने पुलिस की मदद से लोगों को हटाया और कार्रवाई की महिलाओं का कहना था कि यह पट्‌टे का मकान है। यहां 50 साल से रह रहे हैं। भवन अधिकारी ने बताया कि यहां बिना नक्शे के मकान को कुछ साल पहले ही बनाया गया था। गुंडा अभियान के तहत प्रशासन के निर्देश पर गुंडों की अवैध संपत्ति को तोड़ा जा रहा है। उसी कड़ी में यह कार्रवाई की गई।

कोरोना का इलाज करा रहा
काला पर जानलेवा हमला करने, मारपीट, धमकी देने, अवैध वसूली, अवैध शराब बेचने, अवैध हथियार रखने सहित 33 अपराध दर्ज हैं। कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के कारण वह इलाज कराने के लिए जेल से बाहर आया था।

दो दिन में 600 गुंडों से भरवाए डोजियर

पुलिस ने लिस्टेड बदमाशों के मकान तोड़ने के अलावा 600 गुंडों का नया रिकॉर्ड भी तैयार किया है। दो दिन के अंदर पुलिस के द्वारा थानों पर बुलाए गए गुंडे बदमाशों के नए सिरे से जो डोजियर भरे गए हैं उसमें उनके परिवार रिश्तेदार मिलने वालों की जानकारी भी पुलिस ने नए सिरे से जुटाई है।

डीआईजी हरिनारायण चारी मिश्र के मुताबिक, जो भी बदमाश चाकूबाजी, लूटपाट या कोई संगीन अपराध करेगा, हम उसके खिलाफ मकान तोड़ने की कार्रवाई करेंगे। सभी थाना प्रभारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि इलाके का कोई भी बदमाश भले ही जमानत पर छूटा हो या जेल से रिहा हुआ हो, उसकी पूरी जानकारी रखें।

उसे थाने में बुलाकर उसका डोजियर भरवाएं। दो दिन के अंदर 600 गुंडों के डोजियर नए सिरे से भरवा कर उनकी पूरी जानकारी को अपडेट भी करवा दिया गया है। इसमें कुछ नए बदमाशों को पहचान कर उनके फिंगर प्रिंट वह नए फोटो भी रिकॉर्ड में अपडेट किए हैं।

फरार 11 बदमाशों की संपत्ति भी होगी कुर्क

भाजपा नेता गोपी कृष्ण नेमा के घर हुए हमले में पुलिस ने 22 बदमाशों में से 11 को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। इनमें से चार बदमाशों पर रासुका के तहत कार्रवाई कर उनके घर भी तुड़वा दिए गए। अब पुलिस फरार बदमाशों की संपत्ति की जांच करवा रही है। बताते हैं कि ये जांच संपत्ति कुर्क करने के लिए शुरू की गई है।

एक किलो साेना देकर 45 लाख ले लिए, बाद में सोना भी ले लिया
भाजपा नेता गोपीकृष्ण नेमा के घर हमला करने के मुख्य आरोपी अश्विन सिरोलिया के साले जुबेर के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का एक और केस जूनी इंदौर थाने में दर्ज हुआ है। स्नेह नगर में रहने वाले व्यापारी और बीमाकर्मी शैलेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि जुबेर ने झांसे में लेकर 1 किलो सोना दिया और बदले में ₹45 लाख रुपए ले लिया। जुबेर अभी जेल में है। उधर पुलिस ने कोयंबटूर के कुछ बदमाशों के खिलाफ भी धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है

