रिमूवल का शुल्क:राशन माफिया के अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने का शुल्क भी वसूलेगा निगम; दो पोकलेन मशीन, दो बुलडोजर, 10 ब्रेकर, कटर और 150 मजदूरों की मदद से हुई थी कार्रवाई

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
रिमूवल कार्रवाई का फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
रिमूवल कार्रवाई का फाइल फोटो

राशन माफिया पर नगर निगम एक और कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी में है। इससे साथ ही अवैध निर्माण की कार्रवाई तोड़फोड़ का शुल्क भी राशन माफिया से वसूला जाएगा। अगले हफ्ते तक तोड़फोड़ कार्रवाई में हुए खर्च का हिसाब-किताब बनाकर उसकी वसूली का नोटिस भेजा जाएगा। अधिकारी अभी खर्च को लेकर कोई राशि तो नहीं बता रहे, लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि राशि लाखों में होगी।

श्याम दवे के मोती तबेला स्थित चार मकानों को तोड़ने की कार्रवाई हो रही है। उसका एक अवैध मकान मूसाखेड़ी क्षेत्र के पवन नगर में भी गिराया गया था। सबसे पहले मोती तबेला क्षेत्र में दवे का अवैध ऑफिस तोड़ा गया था, जो मंदिर की जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा कर बनाया गया था। नगर निगम उपायुक्त लता अग्रवाल ने बताया कि दवे के मोती तबेला स्थित चार बड़े भवन तोड़ने के लिए नगर निगम को काफी संसाधन जुटाना पड़े हैं। दो पोकलेन मशीन, दो बुलडोजर, 10 ब्रेकर, कटर और 150 मजदूरों की मदद से कार्रवाई की गई है। तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई पूरी होने के बाद उसमें हुआ सारा खर्च नियमानुसार संबंधित से वसूला जाता है। उसी तरह दवे से भी पूरा शुल्क वसूला जाएगा। संभवत: अगले हफ्ते यह प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी।

उपायुक्त ने बताया कि नगर निगम भी तोड़फोड़ के लिए किराए के संसाधन लगाता है। जिस मशीन का जितना शुल्क होगा, वह दवे से लिया जाएगा। निगम जो हिसाब-किताब बनाएगा, उसमें दवे के ऑफिस के अलावा मूसाखेड़ी का पूरा मकान गिराने और मोती तबेला के चारों मकानों की ऊपरी एक-एक मंजिल, हैंगिंग और मार्जिनल ओपन स्पेस (एमओएस) में किए गए अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने का शुल्क जोड़ा जाएगा।

गौरतलब है कि अब तक प्रेमलता दवे व श्याम दवे के मोती तबेला में कलेक्टोरेट के पीछे चार मकान मिले हैं। इन्होंने मकान नंबर 13/3 में 216 वर्गमीटर, 18/3 में 282 वर्गमीटर, 19/3 में 174 वर्गमीटर और 20/3 में 273 वर्गमीटर में स्वीकृति से अधिक निर्माण कर लिया था। ये मकान अंदर गलियों और घनी बसाहट में होने से इनका अवैध निर्माण मशीनों द्वारा तोड़ा जाना संभव नहीं हो सका। इस कारण निगम द्वारा मैन्युअल और घन हथौड़े से निर्माण को ढहाया गया था ।

