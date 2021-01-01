पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम में लहराया तिरंगा:संभागायुक्त बोले - इंदौरी स्वच्छता के प्रति इतने क्रेजी हैं कि कोई स्वच्छता का साॅन्ग गा रहा है, तो कोई डांस कर रहा

इंदौर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संभागायुक्त डॉ. पवन शर्मा ने निगम कार्यालय में ध्वजारोहण किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
संभागायुक्त डॉ. पवन शर्मा ने निगम कार्यालय में ध्वजारोहण किया।

इंदौर सफाई के विषय में क्रेजी है, मैं विगत दिनों स्वच्छता जागरुकता अभियान के कार्यक्रम में आया तो मैंने देखा कि स्वच्छता के प्रति लोग इतने क्रेजी हैं कि कोई स्वच्छता का साॅन्ग गा रहा है, तो कोई डांस कर रहा है, कोई रांगोली बना रहा है और विभिन्न तरह की जागरूकता के लिए एक्टिविटी कर रहा है। यह बता गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर निगम मुख्यालय प्रांगण में ध्वजारोहण के बाद संभागायुक्त और निगम प्रशासक डाॅ. पवन कुमार शर्मा ने कही।

निगम प्रशासक डाॅ. शर्मा ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण काल में नगर निगम की टीम ने सराहनीय कार्य किया है। चाहे वह राशन व भोजन सामग्री वितरण हो या फिर सफाई अभियान। इंदौर के लिए स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में नंबर वन बने रहना बहुत ही बड़ी चुनौती है। हमने चार बार देश में नंबर वन स्वच्छ शहर का स्थान हासिल किया है। अब हम स्वच्छता में पंच लगाने की तैयारी में लगे हुए हैं। निगम प्रशासक ने कहा कि इंदौर ने स्वच्छता के साथ ही कचरा संग्रहण शुल्क वसूली कार्य में भी नया आयाम दर्ज किया है। इंदौर देश का पहला ऐसा शहर है, जहां पर समस्त लाइन सीवरेज नेटवर्क से जुड़ी है। इंदौर नगर निगम ने स्वच्छता के साथ ही सीवरेज नेटवर्क व कचरा संग्रहण वसूली कार्य में सराहनीय कार्य किया है।

संभागायुक्त ने इस अवसर पर कोरोना संक्रमण काल में दिवगंत हुए कोरोना योद्धा श्रीचंद लोट, स्नेहलता गुप्ते, नितिन करंदीकर, अनिश अहमद अब्बासी, अब्दुल हकिम पिता अब्दुल हमीद के परिवार के सदस्य को शाॅल, श्रीफल व प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

