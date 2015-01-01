पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • The Daughter Who Went To Ahmedabad To See Her Mother Worsened, Report Positive, Died During Treatment

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सांस लेने में हुई दिक्कत:मां को देखने अहमदाबाद गई बेटी की तबीयत बिगड़ी, रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, इलाज के दौरान मौत

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगलवार रात को सांस लेने में दिक्कत हुई फिर चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित किया

90 वर्षीय बीमार मां को देखने अहमदाबाद गई बेटी की वहां तबीयत बिगड़ गई। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। कुछ दिन बाद मौत हो गई। मल्हारगंज निवासी आशा अशोक कुमार जैन (62) की मां कमलाबाई अहमदाबाद में रहती हैं।

उनको हार्ट संबंधी परेशानी थी। इंदौर से वे 8 दिसंबर को बेटे अंकित अौर उज्जैन से बहन को लेकर कार से अहमदाबाद रवाना हुईं। आशा जैन के देवर सतीश जैन ने बताया सभी लोग यहां बिलकुल ठीक थे। जब वे अहमदाबाद पहुंचीं तो उनकी तबीयत खराब हो गई।

सर्दी-खांसी शुरू हुई। बड़ी मुश्किल से एक परिचित डॉक्टर की मदद से अस्पताल में एडमिट करवाया। मंगलवार रात को सांस लेने में दिक्कत हुई। रात को ही डॉक्टरों ने मृत कर घोषित कर दिया। देवर ने कहा संभवत: रास्ते में या वहां जाकर संक्रमित हुईं हैं। उन्होंने कहा भाभी (आशा जैन) का अंतिम संस्कार अहमदाबाद में किया गया। बेटे अंकित की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें