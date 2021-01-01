पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गण ने बदला तंत्र:पुलिस लाइन के उजाड़ बगीचे और मैदान को कबाड़ से दो साल में कर दिया आबाद

इंदौर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: राघवेंद्र बाबा
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 450 परिवार अब सुबह-शाम यहां आते हैं घूमने, लोग करवाते हैं प्री वेडिंग फोटो शूट

मन में कुछ करने का जुनून हो तो मुश्किल से मुश्किल लक्ष्य भी आसानी से हासिल किया जा सकता है। ऐसी ही एक जुनूनी शख्सियत इंदौर में भी है। ये हैं रक्षित निरीक्षक (आरआई) जय सिंह तोमर। तोमर ने दो साल में जिला पुलिस लाइन की सूरत बदलकर रख दी। 450 परिवारों के लिए ऐसा मैदान और गार्डन तैयार कर दिया कि लोग यहां प्री वेडिंग फोटो शूट तक करवाने लगे हैं।

बसे बड़ी बात यह कि यह भगीरथी प्रयास किसी बजट से नहीं, कबाड़ के जुगाड़ से
हुआ है। यहां जंग लगे लोहे से फाउंटेन, वालीबॉल ग्राउंड, गार्डन, स्टेडियम और झरना, सब कुछ तैयार किया है। शहीद क्रांतिकारी रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल के गांव बरवाई (मुरैना) के रहने वाले जयसिंह तोमर कहते हैं पुलिस लाइन में दो साल पहले तक चारों ओर गाजरघास दिखती थी, लेकिन अब पक्षियों का कलरव, बच्चे, बड़ों और बुजुर्गों की चहल-पहल रहने लगी है।

पहले
पहले
और अब
और अब

ऐसे की शुरुआत
अधीनस्थ सिपाहियों को जोड़ा। कबाड़ से बच्चों के झूले, फिसलपट्टी और गार्डन की बाउंड्री बनाई। लाइन के घरों की स्थिति जर्जर है, इससे यहां की सुंदरता बिगड़ती थी, इसलिए घरों से 20 मीटर दूर पौधे लगाए, जो अब बड़े हो चुके हैं।

दूधिया रोशनी का स्टेडियम
900 पुलिस वालों की लाइन में सिपाहियों के मनोरंजन और खेल-कूद की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं थी। इसलिए मैदान में दूधिया रोशनी लगवा दी। अब यहां स्ट्रीट लाइट चालू होते ही स्टेडियम चकाचौंध नजर आता है।

एक्यूप्रेशर टाइल्स | गार्डन में एक्यूप्रेशर पत्थर लगवाए। पास में एक गड्ढा था, जिसमें बारिश में पानी भराता था। गड्ढे में प्लास्टिक की एक बड़ी टंकी रखी। फाउंटेन का स्ट्रक्चर लगाया। यहां मैदान में आसपास के बच्चे भी फुटबॉल, क्रिकेट खेलने आते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser