छह माह से अटका है काम:चुनाव के नतीजे भी आ गए, अब कब शिफ्ट होगी बंगाली चौराहे पर स्थित सिंधिया प्रतिमा ?

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
छह माह से अटका है फ्लायओवर का काम

बंगाली चौराहे पर पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा तैयार किए जा रहे फ्लायओवर ब्रिज में बाधक बन रही सिंधिया प्रतिमा को हटाने के लिए पिछले छह महीने से प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। कुछ दिन पहले ही नगर निगम की तरफ से कुछ अफसर मौके पर पहुंचे और प्रतिमा शिफ्ट किए जाने को लेकर जगह भी देख ली है। हालांकि निगम द्वारा तय किया गया है कि इसे चुनाव नतीजे आने के बाद शिफ्ट किया जाएगा।

पीडब्ल्यूडी के फ्लायओवर का अधिकतर काम पूरा हो चुका है। केवल बीच के हिस्से में स्लैब डालकर काम पूरा करना है। वह काम प्रतिमा शिफ्टिंग नहीं हो पाने के कारण अटका हुआ है। ऐसे में पीडब्ल्यूडी ने नगर निगम को कई मर्तबा पत्र लिखकर काम जल्दी करने का कहा है।

निगम ने 10 नवंबर के बाद का कहा है

नगर निगम की टीम ने मौका मुआयना कर प्रतिमा को शिफ्ट किए जाने वाले स्थान का भी चुनाव कर लिया है। उनका कहना है कि 10 नवंबर को चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद वरिष्ठ अफसरों से चर्चा कर उनके निर्देशन के बाद सिंधिया प्रतिमा को हटाए जाने का काम किया जाएगा। ऐसे में तब तक पीडब्ल्यूडी बीच के हिस्से को छोड़कर बाकी बचा हुआ काम पूरा कर सकता है।

