पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • The Future Of 13 Candidates Will Be In The Security Of Three Layers Of Strong Room For 5 Days.

सांवेर उपचुनाव:13 प्रत्याशियों का भविष्य स्ट्रांग रूम की तीन लेयर की सुरक्षा में रहेगा 5 दिनों तक

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इवीएम मशीनों को जमा कराने के लिए ले जाता मतदान दल
  • देर रात तक पहुंची ईवीएम
  • कांग्रेस ने ईवीएम की सुरक्षा के लिए लगाए अपने प्रतिनिधि

सांवेर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान खत्म होने के बाद 13 प्रत्याशियों का भविष्य ईवीएम में कैद होने के साथ ही स्ट्रांग रूम में रखा जा चुका है। वहीं स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा के लिए तीन लेयर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। नेहरू स्टेडियम में बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम के गेट को केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों ने घेर कर रखा है। वहीं स्ट्रांग रूम की बिल्डिंग राज्य सरकार की सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के घेरे में हैं, जबकि नेहरू स्टेडियम परिसर जिला पुलिस की सुरक्षा घेरे में रहेगा। इसके अलावा स्ट्रांग रूम के मुख्य द्वार से लेकर स्ट्रांग रूम के गेट तक के हिस्सों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरों से नजर रखी जाएगी।इंदौर के सांवेर विधानसभा के लिए हुए उपचुनावों में 380 पोलिंग बूथ से ईवीएम देर रात तक स्ट्रांग रूम पहुंचती रही। वहीं उसके बाद सभी प्रत्याशियों के प्रतिनिधियों के सामने स्ट्रांग रूम को सील कर दिया गया। ये सिलसिला देर रात 4 बजे तक चलता रहा। स्ट्रांग रूम को सील करने के बाद पूरे स्ट्रांग रूम को सुरक्षा एजेंसिंयों ने घेरे में ले लिया। कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मनीष सिंह के मुताबिक केंद्रीय चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशों के मुताबिक ही तीन लेयर की सुरक्षा का इंतजाम किया गया है।

रह सकेंगे प्रत्याशियों के प्रतिनिधि

चुनाव परिणाम 10 नवंबर को आने हैं, तब तक स्ट्रांग रूम सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के हवाले रहेगा। हालांकि प्रत्याशी और उनके प्रतिनिधियों को भी स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर रहने की इजाजत रहेगी। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से सभी प्रत्याशियों को इसकी जानकारी दे दी गई है। प्रत्याशियों के प्रतिनिधि 10 नवंबर तक पूरे समय यहां पर रह सकेंगे। हालांकि वे स्ट्रांग रूम से एक दूरी पर रहेंगे। जहां से वे केवल स्ट्रांग रूम का दरवाजा रूम का दरवाजा ही देख सकेंगे। उन्हें इसके आगे जाने की इजाजत नहीं रहेगी। इन लोगों को स्ट्रांग रूम की तस्वीरें लेने या विडियो बनाने की मनाही रहेगी।

कांग्रेस ने प्रतिनिधि भी पहुंचे

वहीं चुनाव शुरू होने के बाद से ही लगातार आपत्ति दर्ज कराने वाली कांग्रेस ने स्ट्रांग रूम सील होने के साथ ही इसकी सुरक्षा को लेकर सवाल खड़े कर दिए थे। कांग्रेस ने सीसीटीवी कैमरों में स्ट्रांग रूम के गेट को कवर नहीं करने की आपत्ति दर्ज कराई थी। वहीं स्ट्रांग रूम सील होने के साथ ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू की ओर से अपने प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर यहां पर नेताओं की ड्यूटी लगा दी गई है। गुड्‌डू के मुताबिक प्रशासन ने चुनाव के पहले भी ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी की कोशिश की थी, जिसकी हमने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। ऐसे में अब हम वोटों से भरी ईवीएम को असुरक्षित नहीं छोड़ सकते हैं, इसलिए हमारे प्रतिनिधि पूरे समय यहां मौजूद रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें