पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • The High Court Gave The Order, When The Collector's Committee Did Not Consider The Economic Crisis, Then How Did The BO Consider The Economic Crisis, Present The Answer To 18

हाईकोर्ट इंदौर:हाई कोर्ट ने दिया आदेश, जब कलेक्टर की कमेटी आर्थिक संकट नहीं मान रही तो बीओ ने कैसे माना आर्थिक संकट, पेश होकर दें 18 को जवाब

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मप्र हाई कोर्ट इंदौर बैंच
  • एमआर-9, एमआर-10 का निर्माण नहीं होने के मामले में सुनवाई के दौरान शपथ-पत्र दिया है भवन अधिकारी ने

43 साल पहले प्रस्तावित की गई शहर की मेजर रोड में से एमआर-9, एमआर-10, आरई-2 के साथ ही आरई-2 से बिचौली को जोड़ने वाली सड़कों को लेकर बुधवार को हाईकोर्ट में बहस एक बार फिर आगे बढ़ गई। हाईकोर्ट ने अब अगली तारीख पर नगर निगम के भवन अधिकारी को खुद पेश होकर जानकारी देने के लिए कहा है।

हाई कोर्ट की इंदौर बैंच में एमआर-10 और एमआर -9 के नहीं बनाए जाने को लेकर जनहित याचिका दायर हुई थी। इस याचिका पर सुनवाई जारी है। पूर्व अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता रवींद्रसिंह छाबड़ा और अभिभाषक मुदित माहेश्वरी ने इस याचिका में बायपास से रिंगरोड को जोड़ने वाले आरई-2 और आरई-2 से बिचौली हप्सी को जोड़ने वाली सड़कों के काम का भी मुद्दा उठाया है। याचिकाकर्ता ने इन सड़कों के नहीं बनने से शहरवासियों को होने वाली परेशानी का मुद्दा उठाया है। अपनी याचिका में उन्होंने अपील की है क यदि ये सड़क बन जाएं तो हजारों लोगों को इसका फायदा मिल सकता है। कोर्ट ने कलेक्टर, निगमायुक्त और आईडीए सीईओ की कमेटी बनाकर निगरानी करने और स्टेटस रिपोर्ट पेश करने को कहा था। बुधवार को इसी रिपोर्ट पर बहस होना थी। हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान याचिकाकर्ता ने कोर्ट को बताया कि कमेटी के तीनों सदस्यों कलेक्टर, निगमायुक्त और आईडीए सीईओ की तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी ने किसी भी तरह के आर्थिक संकट की बात नहीं कही है। लेकिन नगर निगम के भवन अधिकारी ने जो शपथपत्र प्रस्तुत किया है, उसमें नगर निगम में आर्थिक संकंट का हवाला देकर सड़क का काम नहीं होने की बात कही गई है। इस पर कोर्ट ने आदेश दिया कि भवन अधिकारी अश्विन जनवदे खुद कोर्ट में पेश होकर उपस्थित होकर बताएं कि उन्होंने शपथ पत्र में यह बात क्यों लिखवाई। मामले में अब 18 नवंबर को सुनवाई होगी। इस मामले में दो बार पहले भी हाई कोर्ट में बहस टल चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें