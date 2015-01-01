पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मसमर्पण:नेमा के घर पर हमला करने वाले मुख्य आरोपी व साथी ने किया सरेंडर

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

भाजपा नेता और पूर्व नगराध्यक्ष गोपीकृष्ण नेमा के घर हमला करने वाले मुख्य आरोपी अश्विन सिरोइया के सरेंडर करने की सूचना है। सूत्रों के अनुसार अश्विन के साथ अरुण वर्मा ने भी सरेंडर किया है। हालांकि पुलिस अफसरों ने इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की। उनका कहना है कुछ बदमाशों पर रासुका लगाई है। भाजपा नेता के घर हुए हमले से चर्चा में आई कुख्यात गुंडे मनोहर वर्मा की गैंग पर अब पुलिस की नजर है।

उसकी तलाश में पुलिस ने कई जगह छापे मारे, लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। उधर, शाम को सूचनाएं प्रसारित हुईं कि मनोहर के भाई अरुण और मुख्य बदमाश अश्विन ने सरेंडर कर दिया है। इसकी वजह दोनों को अपने घर व अन्य संस्थान टूटने का डर है। अफसरों ने किसी की पुष्टि नहीं की। एएसपी राजेश व्यास और एसपी महेशचंद्र जैन ने पांच-छह घंटे तक किसी का भी फोन अटैंड नहीं किया।

वहीं सूत्रों का कहना है अफसरों को आला अफसरों के निर्देश हैं कि अश्विन को सबक सिखाया जाए। डीआईजी हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्र का कहना है वारदात से जुड़े मुख्य आरोपियों के खिलाफ रासुका की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सुबह तक सबकुछ खुलासा हो जाएगा, क्योंकि कुछ आरोपियों की तलाश में पुलिस लगी है। मनोहर वर्मा के पकड़ाने से भी इनकार किया।

सफेदपोश बनना चाहता था गुंडा मनोहर : मनोहर का मुख्यत: अवैध कब्जे से लेकर बड़े घटनाक्रमों की साजिश रचना है। वह दिखावे के लिए केबल कारोबार संचालित करता है। शहर के एक कुख्यात कारोबारी ने उसे बड़े केबल नेटवर्क में उतारा।

उसके बाद मनोहर ने अपना कारोबार बड़े पैमाने पर फैला लिया। केबल विवाद में हुई संदीप तेल की हत्या में भी उसका नाम सामने आया था। वह कई बड़े नेताओं और अफसरों के संपर्क में रहता था। फिलहाल उसके मकान और अवैध कब्ज तोड़ने की कार्रवाई पर संशय है।

