लसूड़िया में 4 दिन में 3 कार चोरी:सफेद कार से आए बदमाशों ने स्कीम 114 में कॉन्ट्रैक्टर की स्कॉर्पियो चुराई

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
  • बिहार की नंबर प्लेट डालकर शिवपुरी की तरफ ले गए

लसूड़िया में चार दिन में तीन स्कॉर्पियो चोरी हो गई। पुलिस अब तक किसी की भी लोकेशन तलाश नहीं पाई है। वहीं सफेद रंग की कार से आए बदमाशों ने स्कीम नंबर 114 में रहने वाले एक कॉन्ट्रैक्टर की स्कॉर्पियो चुरा ली। उस पर बिहार की नंबर प्लेट चढ़ाकर शिवपुरी की तरफ ले गए। एक मामले में तो पुलिस ने केस ही दर्ज नहीं किया।

स्कीम 114 में रहने वाले मनोहर सिंह ने लसूड़िया थाने में शिकायत की कि वे रुचि सोया में कॉन्ट्रैक्टर के साथ सुपरवाइजर भी हैं। रविवार रात घर के सामने स्कॉर्पियो खड़ी थी। सोमवार सुबह देखा तो वह गायब थी। आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले।

पता चला कि एक सफेद रंग की कार से आए बदमाशों ने कार को निकाला और मांगलिया टोल की तरफ चले गए। मनोहर ने बताया कि उन्होंने थाने में सूचना दी। फिर खुद ही स्कॉर्पियो खोजने लगे। इस दौरान पता चला कि बदमाश कार को शिवपुरी की तरफ ले गए। वहां उनकी लोकेशन कोलारस वाले टोल पर ट्रेस हुई। उसके बाद फरियादी आगे नहीं बढ़ सका। पुलिस ने भी इसमें कोई मदद नहीं की।

हारे का सहारा, खाटू श्याम हमारा के लोगो से हुई पहचान

मनोहर ने बताया कि बदमाशों ने शहर से निकलते ही कार की नंबर प्लेट को बदल दिया। उस पर बिहार की सीरीज (बीआर-32) वाली नंबर प्लेट चढ़ा दी। फिर उसे ले गए। मनोहर के अनुसार उनकी कार पर हारे का सहारा, खाटू श्याम हमारा का लोगो लगा था। इससे स्कॉर्पियो पहचाना।

प्लॉट पर नहीं मिली कार, तीसरे मामले में केस दर्ज नहीं

  • दूसरी एफआईआर तुलसी नगर में रहने वाले 40 वर्षीय पूनम पवार ने दर्ज कराई है। पूनम ने बताया कि उनका पास में एक मकान बन रहा है। वहां कई कारें खड़ी रहती हैं। उन्होंने भी वहीं कार पार्क की। शुक्रवार को वे कार देखने पहुंचे तो वहां नहीं थी। पुलिस ने तीन-चार दिन बाद केस दर्ज किया। पूनम का कैटरिंग में तंदूर सप्लाई का काम है।
  • उधर, लसूड़िया थाना क्षेत्र में ही एक और स्कार्पियो चोरी हुई है। फरियादी ने एफआईआर दर्ज करने की गुहार लगाई। पुलिस ने यह कहकर टरका दिया कि अभी दो पुरानी स्कॉर्पियो चोरी की एफआईआर हो रही है। अगले दिन आना।

नगीन नगर में घर के सामने खड़ा ट्रैक्टर ले गए

उधर एरोड्रम थाना क्षेत्र के नगीन नगर में रहने वाले कमल यादव के घर के बाहर से ट्रैक्टर (एमपी 09एबी 7044) चोरी हो गया। पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है। अभी बदमाशों का सुराग नहीं लगा है।

