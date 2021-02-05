पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हमला:बदमाश मुफ्त कपड़े लेने पहुंचे थे, विवाद के बाद हमला कर भाग गए,

इंदौर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुकान में घुसकर बदमाशो ने की थी वारदात - Dainik Bhaskar
दुकान में घुसकर बदमाशो ने की थी वारदात
  • आरोपी देर रात को गिरफ्तार

कनाडिया रोड पर दुकान में घुसकर कारोबारी भाइयों पर हमला करने वाला गुंडा वारदात के चंद मिनटों बाद ही पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया । निगम कर्मी ने उसे भागते हुए देख लिया था उसी ने पुलिस को गुंडे का सुराग दिया। उसकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस अब बाकी साथियों को तलाश रही है। इधर घायल भाइयों को लोग अस्पताल पहुंचाने की बजाय उनके वीडियो फुटेज बनाते रहे। एक भाजपा नेता ने उन्हें अस्पताल भिजवाया था। पुलिस को हमलावरों के फुटेज नजदीक ही मस्जिद में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों से भी मिले हैं।

दरअसल पलासिया थाना क्षेत्र स्थित कनाडिया रोड पर हिटलर द मेन गारमेंट शॉप में कल रात चाकूबाजी हुई । शॉप संचालक भाइयों सागर आहूजा और प्रियंक आहूजा को चार बदमाशों ने दुकान में घुसकर चाकू मारे । पुलिस ने बताया कि फरियादी को धक्का लगने की बात पर विवाद हुआ था । उसी विवाद के चलते हमला किया गया। हमले के बाद बदमाश भागे । वहीं घायल भाई भी दुकान से बाहर आकर गिर गए थे। दोनों भाई मदद की गुहार लगा रहे थे । लेकिन वहां से गुजर रहे लोग उनके वीडियो बना रहे थे। उसी दौरान भाजपा नेता राजा कोठारी वहां से गुजरे तो उन्होंने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर दोनों को तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचाया ।

घटना स्थल पर सड़क पर फैला हुआ था खून
घटना स्थल पर सड़क पर फैला हुआ था खून

राजा ने हीं इलाके में सीसीटीवी फुटेज तलाशे। कनाडिया रोड स्थित मस्जिद में आरोपियों के फुटेज मिल गए । पुलिस ने तुरंत घेराबंदी कर एक आरोपी देबू राणा निवासी बड़ी ग्वालटोली को पकड़ा। दरअसल देबू को भागते हुए निगम के कर्मचारी लखन ने देख लिया था । देबू को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की गई तो उन्होंने तो उसने बाकी साथियों का नाम रोहन बोरासी ,काला उर्फ योगेश और बंटी मालवीय बताया। देर रात बाकी आरोपियों की तलाश में भी छापे मारे गए। सूत्रों की माने तो दो और बदमाश पकड़ा गए । हालांकि पुलिस अभी इंकार कर रही है। बदमाश इलाके के कुख्यात गुंडे हैं अड़ी बाजी और गुंडागर्दी इनका पेशा है।

ऐप खोलें

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
भारतभारत329-10 286-10 (85.5)
VSलाइव
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड134-10 164-10 (54.2)
भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 317 रनों से हराया
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश का आपदा मॉडल तो बेहतर; कोऑर्डिनेशन में कमी, एटीट्यूड और कमजोर आकलन के चलते होता है ज्यादा नुकसान - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें