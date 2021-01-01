पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Names Of Two Manufacturers Were Put On A Packet Of Namkeen, 7 Types Of 931 Kg Snacks Worth More Than 1 Lakh Rupees Seized

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़:नमकीन के एक पैकेट पर डले थे दो निर्माताओं के नाम, 1 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का 7 तरह का 931 किलो नमकीन जब्त

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीम ने फैक्टरी में दबिश देकर बेसन और अन्य सामग्री के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे। - Dainik Bhaskar
टीम ने फैक्टरी में दबिश देकर बेसन और अन्य सामग्री के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे।

खाद्य विभाग ने नेमावर रोड पालदा में नमकीन बनाने की फैक्टरी पर छापा मारा है। यहां नमकीन के एक पैकेट पर दो अलग-अलग निर्माताओं के नाम डले थे। इससे उपभोक्ताओं को सही जानकारी नहीं मिल पा रही थी। मामले में खाद्य विभाग ने कार्रवाई करते हुए 1 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का 7 तरह का 931 किलो नमकीन जब्त किया है। आरोपी फैक्टरी मालिक के खिलाफ केस भी दर्ज किया है।

अपर कलेक्टर अभय बेड़ेकर के निर्देशन में खाद्य विभाग के अफसरों सुभाष खेड़कर, पुष्पक द्विवेदी राकेश त्रिपाठी, अवशेष अग्रवाल, हिमाली सोनपाठकी की टीम ने पालदा स्थित मै. वर्धमान नमकीन की फैक्टरी पर छापा मारा। यहां बड़ी मात्रा में पैक किए जा रहे नमकीन के पैकेट पर छपी जानकारी का निरीक्षण किया गया, तो चौंकाने वाली बात सामने आई। इसमें देखने को मिला कि फैक्टरी मालिक जितेंद्र जैन पिता मनोहरलाल जैन द्वारा ग्राहकों को भ्रमित करने के लिए एक ही पैकेट पर दो निर्माताओं के नाम छपे थे। इस पर खाद्य अफसरों ने तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए पैक किए गए माल को जब्त किया और 7 सैंपल भी लिए।

अपर कलेक्टर बेड़ेकर ने बताया, जैन श्री नमकीन 66 किलो, वर्धमान नमकीन लौंग सेंव 18 किलो, गोलू नमकीन सेंव 76 किलो, परफेक्ट च्वाइस मिर्च पावडर 198 किलो, कॉर्न भेल 398 किलो, आलू पपड़ी कलश ब्रांड 73 किलो, हल्दी पावडर 102 किलो सहित कुल 931 किलो माल जब्त किया गया। इसकी कीमत 1 लाख 10 हजार 410 रुपए आंकी गई है। मामले में आरोपी जितेंद्र के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी के मामले में प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकहीं किसानों पर फूल बरसे तो कहीं आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ गए; निहंगों ने तलवार लहराई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser