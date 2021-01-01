पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड्‌ढे में शहर:30 साल बाद बनी अंडरब्रिज के नीचे सड़क, 5 महीने से खुदी पड़ी, वजह- सीवरेज लाइन

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
रेलवे ब्रिज के पास अब भी ड्रेनेज लाइन का काम अधूरा पड़ा है। इससे राहगीरों को भी मुश्किल होती है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • राजकुमार ब्रिज से रेलवे स्टेशन होते हुए रेलवे अंडरब्रिज तक खोदी सड़क खतरनाक स्थिति में

सीवरेज लाइन के लिए राजकुमार ब्रिज से रेलवे स्टेशन होते हुए रेलवे अंडरब्रिज तक खोदी सड़क खतरनाक स्थिति में आ गई है। नसिया रेलवे अंडरब्रिज के नीचे जहां खुदाई हुई थी, वहां निगम ने भराव के नाम पर बड़े-बड़े पत्थर डाल दिए। इससे वाहनों का संतुलन बिगड़ता है और आपस में टकराते हैं। यहां सबसे ज्यादा लोडिंग वाहन ही निकलते हैं, एक गड्‌ढे में फंसता है तो पीछे वेयर हाउस रोड और मुक्तिधाम के सामने तक वाहनों की लाइन लग जाती है।

व्यापारी इस समस्या से निजात की राह देख रहे थे और इधर निगम ने लाइन जोड़ने के लिए एक और बड़ा गड्‌ढा कर दिया। वहां पाइप से गंदा पानी सीवरेज लाइन में मिल रहा है। गड्‌ढे के आसपास बैरिकेडिंग भी नहीं की गई, इससे किसी के गिरने का खतरा भी बना हुआ है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि 30 साल से इस सड़क को बनाने की मांग थी, पिछले साल ही काम पूरा हुआ और फिर खोदकर पटक दिया। निगम अफसरों के मुताबिक, रेलवे स्टेशन से जो लाइन आ रही है, उसे यहां लाकर मिलाना है। इसके अलावा नदी के लिए नाला टैपिंग का भी काम हो रहा है। फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह तक ठीक कर देंगे।

व्यापारियों की चेतावनी- जल्द ही सड़क नहीं सुधारी गई तो हम करेंगे आंदोलन
दि सियागंज होलसेल किराना मर्चेंट एसोसिएशन के सचिव नईम पालवाला के मुताबिक, लोहा मंडी से सियागंज इसी रोड से जुड़ता है और यहीं से सारे माल की आवाजाही होती है। सड़क खराब होने से दिन में कई बार जाम लगता है। जल्दी ही इसका समाधान नहीं हुआ तो व्यापारियों को सड़क पर उतरना पड़ेगा।

इन 22 सड़कों को नाला टैपिंग और सीवरेज के लिए खोद रखा
1. व्यास ब्रिज से मरीमाता चौराहा 2. कुम्हारखाड़ी से मुखर्जी नगर 3. देव नगर से लक्ष्मी मेमोरियल अस्पताल 4. टापू नगर से भगीरथपुरा पुल 5. पंचकुइया से रामचंद्र नगर 6. पंचकुइया से जीएनटी मार्केट पुल तक 7.जीएनटी मार्केट से चांदमारी भट्‌टे तक 8. धर्मराज नगर 9. बीएसएफ नाला 10. सिरपुर से पंचकुइया पुल 11. तेजाजी नगर से राधास्वामी सत्संग 12. संवाद नगर 13. आजाद नगर 14. बिजलपुर से सिलिकॉन सिटी 15. राजेंद्र नगर 16. धनवन्तरि नगर 17. हवा बंगला 18. जूनी इंदौर 19. भमोरी नाला 20. एलआईजी लिंक रोड 21. रसोमा 22. पलासिया।

