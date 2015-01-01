पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट का मुंबई कनेक्शन:लुटेरे मुकेश ने शराब के लिए बेच दी थी बेटे की स्कूटी, सिर्फ पब में ही पीता है, लूट वाले दिन वृद्धा से खिलाया था प्रसाद

इंदौर32 मिनट पहले
वृद्धा के घर पर अकेली होने का पता चलने पर मुकेश ने की थी साथी के साथ मिलकर लूट की प्लानिंग।

सिल्वर पैलेस कॉलोनी में दिनदहाड़े लूट को अंजाम देने वाले आरोपी को पुलिस ने पांच दिन की मशक्कत के बाद मुंबई से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सरगना मुकेश की कहानी किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं है। वह शराब का इतना आदी है कि उसने अपने बेटे की स्कूटी तक बेच दी थी। वह डेढ़ महीने पहले मुंबई से अपने साढू भाई के घर इंदौर आया था। यहां वृद्धा ने उसके सामने अलमारी खोली, तो उसमें इसे ढेर सारी ज्वैलरी नजर आई थी। यहीं से इसके दिमाग में शैतान घर कर गया।

लूट के बाद गलियों से होते हुए ऑटो लेकर राऊ चले गए थे बदमाश।
ऐसी है लूट की कहानी
थाना प्रभारी सतीश द्विवेदी के अनुसार साढ़ू भाई के घर ढेर सारी ज्वैलरी देखने के बाद मुकेश के मन में ललचा गया। उसे पता था कि दिनभर वृद्धा घर पर अकेली ही रहती है। वह अक्सर दरवाजा खुला रखती है। इसके बाद मुकेश अपने दोस्त आनंद के साथ लूट की नीयत से 8 दिसंबर को मुंबई से बस में सवार हो गया। 9 दिसंबर को वह सुबह इंदौर आ गया। यहां से दोपहर होने का इंतजार करने लगा। करीब 1 बजे वह लूट की नीयत ये वृद्धा के घर पहुंच गया।

वृद्धा ने लुटेरों को प्रसाद भी खाने के लिए दिया था।
वृद्धा ने दिया था लुटेरों को प्रसाद
द्विवेदी के अनुसार यहां 81 साल की दिव्या पति लक्ष्मण लुल्ला अकेली रहती हैं। उनके तीनों बेटे शहर में अलग-अलग जगह रहते हैं। वे मां के घर आते-जाते रहते हैं। वृद्धा ने बताया, दरवाजा खुला था, तभी दो युवक घुसे। उन्होंने अंदर से दरवाजा बंद कर दिया। फिर धमकाया कि जितना भी कैश है, निकाल दो। फिर बदमाशों ने चाबी छीनी और अलमारी से कैश निकाला।

वृद्धा बोली कि तुम मेरे बेटे जैसे हो, मुझे खाली मत करो। फिर भी बदमाश नहीं माने। फिर वृद्धा ने उन्हें राधास्वामी कहा। इस पर एक बदमाश ने राधास्वामी कहकर जवाब दिया। वृद्धा बोली- सामान ले जा रहे हो तो ठीक, लेकिन प्रसाद खा लो। तब एक बदमाश ने प्रसाद खाया, लेकिन दूसरे ने नहीं। फिर दोनों बदमाश यहां से गलियों से होते हुए बाहर निकले और ऑटो कर राऊ की ओर निकल गए। राऊ से इन्होंने मुंबई की बस पकड़ी और घर पहुंच गए।

200 सीसीटीवी कैमरे की रिकॉर्डिंग देखी
लूट के बाद पुलिस ने क्षेत्र में लगे करीब 200 सीटीवीटी फुटेज को तलाशे। शंका के आधार पर पुलिस ने परिवार वालों के नंबर सर्च किए, तो मुकेश का नंबर लगातार बंद आ रहा था। उसके बारे में पूछने पर उसकी पुरानी हिस्ट्री पुलिस सामने थे। यह भी पता चला कि वह करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले इंदौर आया था और अम्मा से मिला था। इस पर पुलिस को शक हुआ, तो एक टीम मुंबई रवाना कर दी।

यहां पांच दिन की मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस ने उल्हास नगर के रहने वाले मुकेश पिता गोरधनदास खूबचंदानी निवासी उल्हास नगर ठाणे और आनंद पिता कुशमंडर निवासी अंजूरफाट जोपदपट्टी नारपोली भिवंडी ठाणे पकड़ा। पहले तो इन्होंने घटना को लेकर मना किया, लेकिन सीसीटीवी देखने के बाद टूट गए। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से लूटे हुई ज्वैलरी 4 चूड़ी, 4 रिंग, 2 कंगन, 2 चेन और 3500 रुपए नकद बरामद कर ली।

मुकेश नशे का आदी, सिर्फ पब में पीता है शराब
जानकारी के अनुसार मुकेश नशे का आदी है, वह सिर्फ पब में ही शराब पीटा है। वह अब तक कई रिश्तेदारों के साथ ठगी कर चुका है। पता चला है कि मुकेश शराब के लिए अपने बेटे की स्कूटी तक को बेच चुका है। मुकेश के परिवार में पत्नी और दो बच्चे हैं। बेटी की शादी के बाद से ही मुकेश को नशे की ऐसी लत लगी कि बाहर नहीं निकल पाया।

