अजीब चोर, गजब चोरी:इंदौर में पल्सर से आए बदमाश ने चुराई कार, फिर बाइक छोड़ पल्सर ले गया, तीसरी बार पैदल आकर बाइक ले गया

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस को कुशवाह नगर में राजा के बगीचे के बाद सरस्वती स्कूल के आगे खाली मैदान में कार खड़ी मिली।
  • मल्हारगंज स्थित टोरी कार्नर के पास कार हुई थी चोरी, एसआई ने फुटेज देखकर कार खोजी
  • कुशवाह नगर एरिया में लावारिस खड़ी मिल गई कार, पुलिस को आरोपी की तलाश

इंदौर में कार चोरी की एक मामूली वारदात हुई लेकिन उसके तरीके ने पुलिस को परेशान कर डाला है। चाेर पहले एक पल्सर से आया और मल्टी के नीचे खड़ी कार चुरा ले गया। फिर कुछ देर बाद दूसरी बाइक से आया और पल्सर ले गया। कुछ देर बाद लड़खड़ाते हुए पैदल आया और बाइक भी ले गया। वारदात सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद होने के चलते यह पूरा वाक्या और तरीका खुल सका। छानबीन शुरू हुई तो चोरी गई कार शहर में ही लावारिस खड़ी मिल गई। लेकिन चोर फरार है।

मल्हारगंज पुलिस के अनुसार कार चोरी 8 नवंबर की रात 12.30 बजे से 2 बजे के बीच हुई थी। फरियादी 50 साल के भीकमचंद गणेशमल सोनी निवासी शृष्टि अपार्टमेंट टोरी कार्नर हैं।

जैसे मालिक हो, ऐसा ड्रामा करते हुए ले गया कार

फरियादी ने पुलिस को बताया कार मल्टी के नीचे खड़ी की थी। अगले दिन कार नहीं मिली। फिर सीसीटीवी कैमरे की रिकॉर्डिंग देखी तो पता चला कि पल्सर से आए एक बदमाश ने कार चुराई है। पहले वह पल्सर से ही आया। फिर वह कार के पास खड़ा रहा। उसने गेट को खोला। फिर ड्रामा करते हुए कार में बैठा, जैसे कार उसी की हो। उसके बाद वह कार लेकर चला गया।

काफी देर बाद वह बदमाश फिर एक अन्य बाइक लेकर आया। इस बार उसने बाइक खड़ी की और अपनी ही पल्सर लेकर चला गया। जब फुटेज को और देर तक देखा तो वही बदमाश लड़खड़ाते हुए फिर आया।जैसे उसने नशा कर रखा हो। उसने लड़खड़ाने की स्टाइल में बाइक उठाई और उसे भी लेकर चला गया। पुलिस के लिए यह घटना सिर दर्द बन गई। जांच एसआई भगवान सिंह पटेल को मिली। एसआई औऱ फऱियादी ने बदमाश की तीनों बार की घटनाओं को रिकॉल कर रही है।

पुलिस को शक कुशवाह नगर के आसपास का ही है चोर

आरोपी के हुलिए और चलने की स्टाइल को देखा। उसके बाद तय किया कि कार जिस दिशा में गई उसी दिशा में चला जाए। धीरे-धीरे एसआई अपनी टीम के साथ सीसीटीवी कैमरे देखते रहे। आखिर में वे कुशवाह नगर में राजा के बगीचे के बाद सरस्वती स्कूल पहुंचे। वहां सामने खाली मैदान में कार खड़ी मिल गई। जब्त कर थाने में खड़ी कर दी। अब पुलिस आरोपी को तलाश रही है। शंका है कि बदमाश उसी क्षेत्र का रहने वाला है। एक दो दिन में वह कार को ठिकाने लगा सकता था।

