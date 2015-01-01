पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • The Rounds Of Police Stations Planted From Morning To Evening; 1 Thousand Permissions In A Day, Maximum 100 In Vijay Nagar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के बीच समारोह:सुबह से शाम तक लगाए थानों के फेरे; दिनभर में 1 हजार परमिशन, विजय नगर में सबसे ज्यादा 100

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इधर, फेरों के पहले रस्मों में न मेहमानों का शोरगुल न ही ढोल-ढमाकों की आवाजें
  • शादी- आज देवउठनी ग्यारस से बजेंगी शहनाइयां

बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी से एक बार फिर शहनाइयां गूंजने लगेंगी, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण शादी समारोहों में बड़े बदलाव हो गए हैं। कलेक्टर के आदेश के बाद शादी के आयोजन की परमिशन के लिए लोग दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी थानों के चक्कर लगाते रहे। सुबह से रात तक थानों में लोग पहुंचते रहे। दिनभर में शहर के 36 थानों में करीब एक हजार परमिशन दी गई। कुछ जगह तो आधे घंटे के अंदर पावती मिली तो कुछ जगह दस मिनट में भी काम हो गया।

सोमवार को कलेक्टोरेट में लगी भीड़ की तरह थानों पर राहत रही। इसका बड़ा कारण यह रहा कि संबंधित क्षेत्र के थाने के कारण भीड़ बंट गई। सोमवार और मंगलवार को सबसे ज्यादा परमिशन विजय नगर थाना पुलिस ने दी है। यहां पुलिस ने सौ से ज्यादा लोगों को दो दिन में पावती दे दी है। सोमवार को यहां खासी भीड़ थी।

उसके बाद परदेशीपुरा में 20, बाणगंगा में 12, कनाड़िया में 3, चंदननगर में 8, राजेंद्र नगर में 9, हीरानगर में 10, लसूड़िया में 13, पलासिया में 4, छोटी ग्वालटोली में 1, एमजी रोड में 4, सदर बादार में 4, मल्हारगंज में 12, भंवरकुआं में 17, जूनी इंदौर में 11, एरोड्रम में 9, गांधी नगर में 7 सहित अन्य थानों में एक दिन में पावती दी गई हैं। इसके अलावा कई लोगों ने तो पहले ही एसडीएम कार्यालय में आवेदन कर दिया, जहां से भी परमिशन जारी हो गई। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा परमिशन 25 और 26 नवंबर की है।

इधर, समय बचाने के लिए शादियों में बढ़ा डिस्पोजेबल का उपयोग : शादियों में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का विपरीत प्रभाव भी देखने को मिल रहा है। शादियों में भोजन के लिए केटरर्स ने डिस्पोजेबल उत्पादों का उपयोग बढ़ा दिया है ताकि बर्तनों को साफ करने में लगने वाला समय बच सके। अधिकतर जगहों पर खाने के लिए प्लेटें तो साधारण ही उपयोग में आ रही हैं लेकिन चम्मच, कटोरियां और पानी के ग्लास का ज्यादा उपयोग दिख रहा है। केटरर्स के मुताबिक खाना खत्म होने के बाद बर्तन साफ करने में ज्यादा समय और कर्मचारी लगते हैं। डिस्पोजेबल के उपयोग से समय बचेगा और तय सीमा के भीतर काम खत्म कर सकेंगे।

सारी रस्में घर पर, सिर्फ रिसेप्शन के लिए गार्डन
गुमाश्ता नगर में प्रेम प्रजापत के घर के बाहर मंच लगा है। कुर्सियों पर कुछ मेहमान बैठे थे। सामने ही सोफे पर उनकी बहन बैठी थी। उसे हल्दी लगाई जा रही है। महिलाएं गीत भी गा रही थी। मेहमान सीमित ही थे। घर के बाहर लगा मंच भी इशारा कर रहा था कि शादी की कई रस्में घर पर ही हैं। पूछा तो उन्होंने बताया कुछ ही दिनों के अंतराल में दो शादियां हैं। कोरोना के कारण कई रस्मों को छोटे रूप में करना पड़ रहा है। सिर्फ रिसेप्शन के लिए गार्डन बुक किया है।

मई में शादी टाली थी, इस बार 200 से 250 मेहमान बुलाए
अग्रवाल नगर निवासी सुबोध मूणत। 28 नवंबर को बेटी की शादी हैं। कोरोना के कारण मई में शादी टाल दी थी। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना को देखते हुए दो सौ से ढाई सौ लोग ही बुलवाए हैं। समारोह स्थल बड़ा लिया है, ताकि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंह बनी रहे। शादी के पहले की रस्में घर पर ही की। महिला संगीत भी भीड़ नहीं जुटाई। अस्सी फीसदी रिश्तेदारों ने भी इस बात का समर्थन किया कि कम से कम मेहमानों को बुलाया जाए, क्योंकि सुरक्षा जरूरी है।

1200 लोगों को बुलाया था, अब आधे से कम की तैयारी
विदुर नगर निवासी सुनील गोस्वामी के बेटे की शादी 7 दिसंबर को है। उन्होंने बताया कि कानपुर ग्वालियर, गुना, भोपाल से कई रिश्तेदारों को निमंत्रण दिया था। 8 दिसंबर को रिसेप्शन है। 12 सौ लोगों को आमंत्रित किया था। नई गाइडलाइन आने के कारण सारी तैयारियों में बदलाव करना पड़ रहा है। बारात के लिए बस बुकिंग कैंसल की है। 75 की जगह 20 लोग अपनी गाड़ियों से बारात में जाएंगे। केटरर को भी अब ढाई सौ लोगों के खाने का ऑर्डर दिया है।

विवाह पत्रिका के अंतिम पन्ने पर मास्क लगाने, दो गज की दूरी रखने की अपील
पत्रिका के आखिरी में कोरोना की पांच सावधानियां लिखी हैं। लिखा है कि मास्क जरूर लगाएं, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें, सैनिटाइजर का प्रयोग समय-समय पर करते रहें इसके अलावा यदि सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार जैसी कोई समस्या है तो कृपया घर पर रहकर स्वयं का ख्याल रखें। सबसे जरूरी वाक्य समय का विशेष ध्यान रखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें