ये व्रत इसलिए खास:ब्रेन हेमरेज का दूसरा ऑपरेशन हाेना बाकी, भूखा रहने की मनाही, फिर भी पति की लंबी आयु के लिए व्रत करेगी पत्नी

कालीबावड़ी41 मिनट पहले
  • पत्नी की लंबी उम्र के लिए पति रमेश भी दिनभर रहेंगे निराहार

17 सालाें से हर साल करवा चाैथ पर व्रत कर रही सीमा काे उनकी तपस्या का फल उन्हें पति रमेश की सेवा के रूप में मिला। बुधवार काे करवा चाैथ पर सुहागिन अपने सुहाग की लंबी आर्यु के लिए व्रत करेगी, लेकिन कालीबावड़ी के रमेश और सीमा के लिए यह करवा चाैथ बेहद खास है।

ब्रेन हेमरेज से पीड़ित सीमा जब बिस्तर पर थी, तब पत्नी की सेवा में रमेश ने काेई कसर नहीं छाेड़ी। घर से बाहर रहकर परिवार के भरण पाेषण की जिम्मेदारी ताे निभाई ही घरेलू काम करने से भी परहेज नहीं किया। फिलहाल सीमा का ब्रेन हेमरेज का एक ऑपरेशन हाे चुका है।

दूसरा ऑपरेशन बाकी है। इसमें भी डाॅक्टराें की तरफ से भूखा रहने की मनाही है। फिर भी पति रमेश की लंबी आयु के लिए सीमा व्रत करेगी। इतना ही नहीं पत्नी के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए पति रमेश भी दिनभर निराहार रहेंगे।

17 साल पहले रमेश का विवाह टांडा की सीमा से विवाह हुअा था। अपने वैवाहिक सफर के दाैरान सीमा घरेलू जिम्मेदारियां निभाने के साथ पति के व्यावसायिक जीवन में भी कदम से कदम मिलाकर चली। सबकुछ अच्छा चल रहा था कि तीन साल पहले सीमा काे ब्रेन हेमरेज हो गया।

पत्नी काे माैत से मुंह से वापस लाने के लिए रमेश ने इंदाैर, मुंबई में इलाज कराया। इंदाैर के बाॅम्बे हाॅस्पिटल में ऑपरेशन के बाद तीन साल तक सीमा बिस्तर पर रही। ऐसी स्थिति में रमेश ने व्यापार के साथ घरेलू जिम्मेदारियां भी संभाली, तीन बेटियां अमिशा, गनिशा व नितिशा की देखभाल भी की।

पत्नी काे राेज 15 किमी दूर फीजियोथैरेपी के लिए धामनाेद भी ले जा रहे हैं। रमेश सेवा का ही परिणाम है कि सीमा अब धीरे-धीरे बीमार से उभर रही है। सीमा कहती है कि खुशनसीब हूं मैं कि मुझे पति के रूप में रमेश का साथ मिला।

