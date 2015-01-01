पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई की नई गाइडलाइन:सैप्टिक टैंक की सफाई कर्मचारियों के बजाय मशीनों से करवाना है

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
सफाई की नई गाइडलाइन
  • केंद्रीय आवास एवं शहरी मंत्रालय ने 2022 के सर्वेक्षण के लिए सफाई मित्र सुरक्षा चैलेंज किया जारी

केंद्रीय आवास एवं शहरी मंत्रालय ने 2022 के स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण के लिए एक नया चैलेंज सफाई मित्र सुरक्षा चैलेंज जारी किया है। इसका उद्देश्य चैंबर और सैप्टिक टैंक की सफाई कर्मचारियों से करवाने के बजाय मशीनों से करवाना है। इसे मेन होल टू मशीन होल ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन नाम दिया है।

मंत्री हरदीपसिंह पुरी ने गुरुवार को वेबिनार के जरिये इस चैलेंज की घोषणा की है। उन्होंने इसकी टूल किट जारी करते हुए बताया कि तीन साल में देश में 240 सफाईकर्मी ड्रेनेज और सैप्टिक टैंक साफ करते हुए जान गंवा चुके हैं। इस व्यवस्था को बदलने के लिए सफाईमित्र सुरक्षा चैलेंज लिया जा रहा है। 19 नवंबर से 15 अगस्त 2021 तक चलने वाला इस प्रतियोगिता में देश के 242 शहर भाग लेंगे।

इनमें से प्रथम आने वाले शहर को 12 करोड़ का पुरस्कार मिलेगा। यह पहला मौका है जब मंत्रालय ने किसी अवॉर्ड के साथ नकद इनाम की भी घोषणा की। पहले सभी चैलेंज ट्रॉफी और सर्टिफिकेट के लिए होती थी। यह चैलेंज 2022 के स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण का भी मुख्य अंग होने वाला है।

इंदौर ने बताया हम तो पहले से कर रहे मशीनों का इस्तेमाल : इस वेबिनार में इंदौर का भी प्रेजेंटेशन था। इसमें अपर आयुक्त संदीप सोनी, अधीक्षण यंत्री महेश शर्मा और केपीएमजी के अमित दुबे ने प्रेजेंटेशन में बताया कि इंदौर पहले ही चैंबर और सैप्टिक टैंक की सफाई में मशीनों का इस्तेमाल शुरू कर चुका है। इंदौर में रोबोटिक मशीनों से ही चैंबर की सफाई की जा रही है। सैप्टिक टैंक के लिए तीन मशीनें हैं जिन्हें कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर लिया जाता है। इसके लिए नागरिक 311 एप पर भी आवेदन करते हैं।

वीड हार्वेस्टर मशीन से होगी नदी सफाई, एक बार में दो ट्रक कचरा निकालती

नदी सफाई के लिए निगम ने 11 लाख रुपए महीना किराए पर दो वीड हार्वेस्टर मशीनें ली हैं। इससे जलकुंभी व कचरा साफ किया जाता है। इसका प्रयोग सिरपुर तालाब पर किया जा रहा है।

गुरुवार को सांसद शंकर लालवानी और निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने सिरपुर तालाब पर दौरा करते हुए इस मशीन को काम करते हुए देखा। जोन अधिकारी सतीश गुप्ता ने बताया कि वीड हार्वेस्टर मशीन की जलकुंभी व कचरे की स्टोर क्षमता 13 क्यूबिक मीटर होती है। यह मशीन एक बार में दो ट्रक कचरा निकाल सकती है। दिनभर में 25 मीट्रिक टन कचरा निकाल सकती है।

मशीन में तीन सेक्शन हैं, जिसमें से एक कचरा कलेक्शन, दूसरा कचरा स्टोर और तीसरा मटेरियल को बाहर फेंकने का काम करता है। यह मशीन नदी, तालाबों से कचरा इकट्ठा कर बाहर अनलोड कर देती है। इसकी ईंधन खपत 4 से 6 घंटे प्रति लीटर होती है। ऐसी दो मशीनों का लगभग 11 लाख रुपए प्रतिमाह किराया देना होगा। यह मशीन देश के 22 राज्यों में कार्य कर रही है।

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण-2021 के लिए नदी-तालाबों का साफ होना जरूरी है

निगमायुक्त ने बताया वााटर प्लस व स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण-2021 के तहत जिसमें शहर के तालाबों का स्वच्छ एवं साफ होना आवश्यक है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए दो मशीनें किराए पर ली हैं। एक मशीन से छोटे सिरपुर तालाब में सफाई जा रही है तो दूसरी से नहर भंडारा पर नदी की सफाई का कार्य किया जा रहा है ।

