  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • The Son Used To Fight Alcohol With His Wife, Play Loud Music, So That He Could Not Hear The Sound Of The Room.

अंशु शर्मा हत्याकांड:बेटा शराब पीकर पत्नी से लड़ता था, तेज म्यूजिक बजाता था, ताकि कमरे की आवाज सुन न सकें

इंदौर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हर्ष शर्मा के खिलाफ उसकी पत्नी अंशु उर्फ गोटू की हत्या का केस दर्ज
  • सास ने पुलिस से कहा- दामाद इतना शंकालु है कि नौकरानी से भी पत्नी को बात नहीं करने देता था

संयोगितागंज पुलिस ने आखिरकार पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष यज्ञदत्त शर्मा के नाती हर्ष शर्मा के खिलाफ उसकी पत्नी अंशु उर्फ गोटू की हत्या का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। अंशु की मां ने बताया कि दामाद बहुत ही शंकालु था। वह बेटी को न तो घर की नौकरानी से बात करने देता था और न ही उसे मोबाइल चलाने देता था।

शादी के तीन महीने में उसने घर वालों से सिर्फ दो बार मुलाकात करवाई। संयोगितागंज सीएसपी पूर्ती तिवारी के अनुसार जावरा कंपाउंड में मंगलवार की रात हुई अंशु की हत्या में उसके पति हर्ष को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी के खिलाफ उसकी सास ने भी बयान दर्ज करवाए हैं। सास ने बताया कि हर्ष बहुत ज्यादा शक करता था। वह अपनी पत्नी को एक कमरे में ही बंद करके रखना चाहता था। उसे कहीं घुमाने नहीं ले जाता।

आरोपी की मां- मैं घर पर थी, टीवी की आवाज तेज थी

आरोपी की मां नीलू ने कहा कि जिस वक्त हत्या हुई वह घर पर ही थी, लेकिन बेटा अपने कमरे में इतनी तेज आवाज में टीवी व म्यूजिक चला रहा था तो कुछ सुनाई ही नहीं दिया। वह बहू से जब भी लड़ता तो तेज म्यूजिक बजाता था। वह रोज लड़ता था इसलिए लगा कि आज भी लड़ाई हो रही होगी। वह बहू को नौकरानी से भी बात करने नहीं देता था। सनकी किस्म का था। उसके पिता ने भी तीसरी शादी की है और पलासिया क्षेत्र में रहते थे। पुलिस ने उसकी मां के भी बयान लिए हैं।

लड़की के मामा - आरोपी ने हत्या के बाद कपड़े बदले, आंख काटी

लड़की के मामा इंदर महोदिया का आरोप है कि आरोपी ने हत्या के बाद अपनी पत्नी के कपड़े बदल दिए थे। इसलिए उसकी ड्रेस पर ज्यादा खून नहीं था। उसने हत्या के वक्त उसकी आंख भी काट दी थी। आरोपी ने कई बार बेटी को परेशान किया तो मैंने बहन के कहने पर आरोपी को मदद के लिए डेढ़ लाख रुपए दो बार में दिए थे। वह कभी पत्नी को हमारे घर मिलने नहीं लाया।

आरोपी बोला- वह पहले वाले प्रेमी से संपर्क में थी, इसलिए मार डाला

आरोपी अभी भी अपने बयान पर अडिग है कि पत्नी पर शंका थी, इसलिए हत्या कर दी। वह पहले वाले प्रेमी से संपर्क में आ चुकी थी। उससे बातें करती थी।

