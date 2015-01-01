पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य सरकार को नोटिस जारी:सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र व राज्य से पूछा, पीपीई किट, सैनिटाइजर का व्यापार दूसरे देशों में क्यों नहीं कर सकते?

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
व्यापारियों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एसएलपी दायर की है

एन-95 मास्क, पीपीई किट, ग्लव्ज का व्यापार भारत में बैठकर एक से दूसरे देश में किए जाने की मांग को लेकर व्यापारियों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एसएलपी दायर की है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र व राज्य सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर पूछा है कि भारत में बैठकर अन्य देशों में व्यापार क्यों नहीं किया जा सकता?

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से पहले हाई कोर्ट की इंदौर खंडपीठ में भी याचिका दायर की गई थी, लेकिन यह नीतिगत मामला बताते हुए हाई कोर्ट ने हस्तक्षेप से इनकार कर दिया था। याचिकाकर्ता अक्षय एन. पटेल ने अधिवक्ता अभिनव मल्होत्रा के जरिए इस आदेश को चुनौती दी है।

इसमें कहा गया कि मर्चेंट ट्रेडिंग के जरिए साउथ अफ्रीका, चीन, इंग्लैंड यह सामान बेचा जाना है। माल किसी तरह से भारत के बाजारों में नहीं आएगा, न ही यहां से निर्यात किया जाएगा। भारत में बना यह सामान यहीं के बाजारों में रहेगा। सिर्फ मर्चेंट ट्रेडिंग का काम यहां से बैठकर किया जाएगा।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी कर अगली सुनवाई पर जवाब देने के लिए कहा है। एसएलपी में यह भी कहा गया कि इस तरह का व्यापार बड़े पैमाने पर किया जाता रहा है। कोरोना काल के बाद सामान का आयात-निर्यात भी धीरे-धीरे शुरू हो रहा है। ऐसे में मर्चेंट ट्रेड की अनुमति दी जाए। इस तरह के व्यापार से भारत में विदेशी मुद्रा भी आएगी। राेजगार के नए अवसर भी बनेंगे।

