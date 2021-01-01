पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम चुनाव तैयारियों पर चर्चा:प्रदेश भाजपा की दो दिनी बैठक आज से, जो सीटें हारी, उन पर भी होगा मंथन

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा के नवनियुक्त प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों की पहली अहम बैठक शनिवार से इंदौर में शुरू होगी। इस दो दिवसीय बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए शाम तक प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा इंदौर आएंगे। रविवार सुबह मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान शामिल होंगे। बैठक का जिम्मा देख रहे प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष जीतू जिराती ने बताया पहले दिन एकत्रीकरण होगा। शाम को परिचय बैठक होगी। संगठन से जुड़े कुछ मुद्दों पर चर्चा भी होगी। दूसरे दिन विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सीएम, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और अन्य पदाधिकारियों के बीच चर्चा होगी।

निगम चुनाव तैयारियों पर चर्चा
बैठक देवगुराड़िया स्थित क्रिसेंट रिक्रिएशन सेंटर में होगी। मुख्य एजेंडा निकाय चुनाव की तैयारी, प्रत्याशी चयन की गाइडलाइन, संगठन की मजबूती और सत्ता व संगठन के बीच समन्वय रहेगा। दरअसल, भाजपा ने विधानसभा उपचुनाव से पहले पांच महामंत्री नियुक्त किए थे। कुछ दिन पहले ही पार्टी ने बाकी पदाधिकरियों का एेलान किया। हालांकि अब भी कार्यसमिति सदस्यों की घोषणा बाकी है। बैठक में निगम चुनाव के प्रत्याशी चयन की गाइडलाइन और घोषणा-पत्र के मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा होगी।

जो सीटें हारी, उन पर भी होगा मंथन
{नए पदाधिकारियों को संगठन की कार्यप्रणाली बताएंगे। {2018 में जिन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में भाजपा चुनाव हारी थी, वहां संगठन को और ज्यादा मजबूती देने पर चर्चा होगी। {मंत्रियों और संगठन पदाधिकारियों के बीच बेहतर समन्वय कैसे स्थापित हो। कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बेहतर समन्वय कैसे स्थापित हो।

