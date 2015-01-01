पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुदकुशी:पिकनिक मनाने गए ड्राइवर व मालिक की पत्नी ने जहर खाया

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • ड्राइवर को लगा बच जाएगा तो फांसी लगा ली, महिला गंभीर

चोरल के जंगल में एक युवक और उसकी प्रेमिका ने जहर खा लिया। युवक ने पेड़ पर फांसी लगा कर आत्महत्या कर ली। प्रेमिका ने पुलिस को फोन लगा दिया। पुलिस ने उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां वह बच गई। मृतक के परिजन का कहना है कि महिला ने उसे प्रेम जाल में फंसा रखा था। इसलिए वह दूसरी शादी भी नहीं करना चाहता था। उधर, राऊ की चॉकलेट फैक्टरी में काम करने वाले एक युवक ने फांसी लगा ली। पुलिस के अनुसार मामला प्रेम प्रसंग का हो सकता है।

सिमरोल पुलिस के अनुसार डायल 100 पर फोन आया। सूचना मिली कि चोरल में माढे देव के पास जंगल में तत्काल पहंुचिए। लोकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। वहां पेड़ पर एक युवक का शव लटका मिला। पास में तड़पती हुई युवती मिली, उसे अस्पताल भिजवाया गया। युवती ने पुलिस को जो बयान दिए उसके मुताबिक मृतक 25 वर्षीय दंगल सिंह उर्फ प्रेमसिंह पिता नक्का सिंह निवासी भीकनगांव के पास आखापुरा गांव था।

परिजन ने कहा- प्रेमजाल में फंसाया
परिजन के अनुसार दंगल सिंह अंजड़ के पास सुरबा गांव में रहने वाले रलिया की पिकअप गाड़ी चलाता था। वह कभी माल ले जाता तो कभी मजदूरों को छोड़ता था। इसी दौरान दंगल सिंह का अपने ही मालिक की पत्नी से अफेयर हो गया। दोनों कई दिनों से शादी की योजना बना रहे थे, लेकिन डर था कि कहीं मालिक उन्हें मार न डाले।

इसलिए वे शुक्रवार को बाइक लेकर चोरल पहुंचे। दोनों ने चोरल के जंगल में काफी देर तक पिकनिक मनाई। दंगल ने नदी में नहाया। उसके बाद दोनों ने एक साथ जहर खा लिया। वे काफी देर तक एक पेड़ किनारे बैठे रहे। दंगल सिंह को लगा कि महिला की तबीयत बिगड़ने लगी है। इसके बाद उसने पास के एक पेड़ पर फांसी लगा ली।

महिला ने पुलिस को फोन लगाया
उल्टियां होने पर महिला ने डायल 100 पर फोन लगा दिया। उसने पुलिस को अपनी लोकेशन भी बता दी। कुछ देर बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने महिला को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। बताया जा रहा है कि वह स्वस्थ है। दंगल सिंह का शव जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। दंगल के परिजन भी रात में इंदौर पहुंच गए।

शनिवार को पोस्टमॉर्टम हुआ। परिजन का कहना है कि वे दंगल से कहते थे कि किसी अच्छी लड़की से शादी कर ले, लेकिन वह मना कर देता था। बाद में कुछ लोगों को पता चला था कि दंगल जिसकी गाड़ी चलाता है उसकी पत्नी से उसका प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा है, इसी कारण वह शादी करने से मना करता था।

