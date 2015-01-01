पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मां-बेटे सहित 5 पकड़ाए:शादियों में चोरी; 50 तोला सोना, 5 किलो चांदी जब्त, 22 वारदातों का खुलासा

इंदौर40 मिनट पहले
कांस्टेबल को मिला सुराग, 5 हजार का इनाम
  • 30 लाख का माल मिला

शादी समारोह, धार्मिक और भीड़ भरे कार्यक्रमों में बोलेरो कार से जाकर चोरी करने वाले अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह के पांच सदस्यों को चंदन नगर पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। इनमें एक मां और बेटे भी शामिल हैं। आरोपियों ने चंदन नगर में एक लूट, छह नकबजनी, द्वारकापुरी में आठ व अन्नपूर्णा में सात नकबजनी सहित 22 वारदात कबूल की है। इनके पास से 50 तोला सोना, 5 किलो चांदी, 25 हजार रुपए नकद सहित करीब 30 लाख का माल मिला है।

एसपी महेशचंद जैन के मुताबिक, आरोपियों के नाम रोशन पिता रवि हतागले, नीलेश पिता सदाशिव डाडके, सारिका उर्फ भूरा बाई पति रवि हतागले, सुमन उर्फ संध्या पति वीरू सटके सभी निवासी भीम नगर और इनसे चोरी का माल खरीदने वाला सुनार दीपक सोनी निवासी सीताराम पार्क कॉलोनी को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोपियों में रोशन व सारिका मां बेटे हैं। गैंग धार्मिक आयोजनों, मेले और शादी समारोह में तैयार सज-संवरकर घुसती थी। फिर महिलाओं के गले से चेन चुराती थी। ये अन्य राज्यों में भी जाते थे। रोशन का आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड मिला है।

एएसपी प्रशांत चौबे के मुताबिक, चंदन नगर थाने के कांस्टेबल पंकज सांवरिया को आरोपियों की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद सीएसपी पुनीत गहलोत, टीआई योगेश तोमर सहित छह जवानों की टीम बनाकर गैंग को पकड़ा गया। जवान को पांच हजार व टीम को इनाम देने के साथ प्रशंसा पत्र दिया गया है।

बैलेंस चेक कर लौटी शिक्षिका की स्कूटी से 1 लाख रुपए चोरी

इंदाैर | एरोड्रम इलाके में एक शिक्षिका की स्कूटी से एक लाख रुपए चोरी हो गए। वह अपने स्कूल में वेतन बांटने के लिए रुपए ले जा रही थी। पुलिस ने जब सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक किए तो एक बदमाश डिक्की से रुपए निकालते हुए दिख रहा है।

हालांकि उसका हुलिया क्लियर नहीं है। एरोड्रम पुलिस के अनुसार, स्मृति नगर छोटा बांगड़दा निवासी कुमारी अंशु गोध ने बताया कि उन्हें सोमवार को अपने स्कूल श्रीजी इंटरनेशनल में वेतन देने के लिए रुपए निकालने थे। इसलिए एचडीएफसी बैंक गईं, वहां से एक लाख 8 हजार निकाले और गाड़ी की डिक्की में रख दिए। इसके बाद पास ही यूको बैंक में अन्य खाते का बैलेंस चेक करने पहुंचीं। वापस लौटीं तो डिक्की खुली हुई थी।

