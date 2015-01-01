पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारी सीजन:कैश की कमी न हो, बैंकों ने एटीएम में डाले 100 करोड़

इंदौर36 मिनट पहले
त्योहारी सीजन में लोगों को कैश की कमी नहीं हो और बेवजह बैंक नहीं आना पड़े इसके लिए सभी बैंकों ने अपने एटीएम को फुल कर दिया है। शहर में विविध बैंकों के करीब 1800 एटीएम है। बाजार व ऐसे एरिया जहां पर एटीएम से अधिक खपत होती है, वहां पर अधिक राशि अपलोड की गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार बैंकों ने 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा की राशि इन एटीएम में डाली है। शनिवार व रविवार के अवकाश के बाद बैंक भी सोमवार को ही खुलेंगे।

