चुनाव विश्लेषण:पाल कांकरिया में शिवराज-कमलनाथ दोनों की सभा थी, पर 511 मतों की बढ़त भाजपा को मिली

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
पाल कांकरिया में शिवराज-कमलनाथ दोनों की सभा थी
  • सांवेर के कई गांवों में दोनों दलों के दिग्गज गए, फायदा बीजेपी को मिला

सांवेर उप चुनाव के नतीजों में कई रोचक जानकारी सामने आई है। जहां-जहां भाजपा की सभा हुई, वहीं कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने भी सभाएं की, मगर बढ़त हर जगह भाजपा को मिली। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान जिस पाल कांकरिया में सभा करने आए थे, दो दिन बाद वहीं कमलनाथ की सभा थी। यहां भाजपा को 511 मतों की बढ़त मिली।

जिस सेमलिया चाऊ में शिवराज ने अपना रोड शो किया था, वहीं दिग्विजय सिंह भी गए, लेकिन यहां भी भाजपा को 404 वोटों की बढ़त मिली। कनाड़िया में वोटिंग से तीन दिन पहले भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने रोड शो किया, वहां भाजपा को 880 वोटों की बढ़त मिली। ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कंपेल में सभा की, वहां भाजपा को 894 वोटों की बढ़त मिली। डकाच्या में भी सिंधिया ने सभा की थी। यहां भाजपा को 847 वोटों की बढ़त मिली।

सिंधिया पर सभा छोड़कर जाने के आरोप लगे, वहां रिकॉर्ड 911 वोट से लीड

चंद्रावतीगंज में सिंधिया की सभा पर कांग्रेस ने कम भीड़ के कारण नाराज होकर चले जाने का आरोप लगाया, वहां भी भाजपा को रिकॉर्ड बढ़त मिली। यहां पार्टी को 911 वोटों की लीड मिली। यहां किसी भी बूथ पर कांग्रेस जीत नहीं पाई।

  • कांग्रेस को 380 में से 59 बूथ पर बढ़त मिली।
  • निपानिया के एक बूथ पर गुड्डू को सिर्फ 23, जबकि सिलावट को 180 वोट मिले।
  • मुस्लिम बहुल बेगमखेड़ी में कांग्रेस को 150 वोट की बढ़त मिली
  • शहरी क्षेत्र निपानिया, लसूड़िया और कनाड़िया में भाजपा को बड़ी बढ़त मिली। यहां 80 फीसदी बूथ पर भाजपा को 80 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट मिले।
  • कांग्रेस बाहुल 13 गांवों में भाजपा को गुड्डू से दोगुना ज्यादा वोट मिले।
