इंदौर:किराना व्यापारी को पत्नी टिफिन देने दुकान पर गई, लौटकर किचन में पहुंची तो पता चला चोरी हो गई, चोर बैक लाइन से घुसे और जेवर ले गए

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
आरोपी सीसीटीवी में बैक लाइन की ओर से जाता हुआ नजर आया।

हीरानगर थाना क्षेत्र के मेघदूत नगर में रहने वाले एक किराना व्यापारी के घर चोरी की वारदात हो गई। घटना के वक्त व्यापारी को उनकी पत्नी टिफिन देने दुकान पर आई थी। जब महिला वापस घर लौटी तो चोरी का पता चला। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

हीरानगर पुलिस के अनुसार व्यापारी आशीष अग्रवाल के घर मंगलवार दोपहर चोरी हुई। व्यापारी ने बताया कि उनकी दुकान राम नगर में है। रोज की तरह उनकी पत्नी टिफिन देने दोपहर को दुकान पर आई थी। वापस 4 बजे वे घर लौटी और किचन में पहुंची तो चोरी का पता चला। बदमाश पीछे बैक लाइन से घुसे औऱ सोने-चांदी के जेवर ले गए। व्यापारी ने जब पड़ोसियों के कैमरे खंगाले तो पता चला कि एक बदमाश बैक लाइन में घुसा था। शंका है कि वह व्यापारी के घर की रैकी कर रहा था। फिलहाल पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

किचन की खिड़की के रास्ते चोर भीतर दाखिल हुआ।
किचन की खिड़की के रास्ते चोर भीतर दाखिल हुआ।

उधर, चोरी की एक अन्य वारदात हीरानगर के भानगढ़ में रहने वाले सुभाष पिता महेश चन्द्र जायसवाल के एफ.5 , 501 शालीमार स्वयं अपार्टमेंट में हुई। जायसवाल ने पुलिस को बताया कि बदमाश उनके घर में दिन में दरवाजे का ताला तोड़कर घुसा। फिर वहां से सोने-चांदी के जेवर चुराकर ले गया।

टोपी-जैकेट मफलर गैंग घुसी

वहीं, चोरी की एक अन्य वारदात कनाड़िया थाना क्षेत्र में मानवता नगर स्थित गुरुकृपा अनुराग मल्टी में रहने वाले आलोक कुशवाह के फ्लैट में हुई। हालांकि यह फ्लैट खाली है। चोरों ने कुशवाह के फ्लैट में पहुंचने से पहले उनके पड़ोसियों के फ्लैट की बाहर से कुंडी लगा दी। जब पड़ोसी सुबह उठे तो चोरों का पता चला। फिर सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे। इसमें चोर टोपी-जैकेट और मफलर पहने हुए थे।

वहीं, चोरी की दूसरी वारदात वैभव नगर में रहने वाली अनुपमा श्रीवास्तव के यहां हुई। महिला ने पुलिस को बताया कि उनके घर के मेन गेट का ताला तोड़कर बदमाश अलमारी में रखे सामान और एलईडी चुराकर ले गए।

वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

