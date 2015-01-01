पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत के बाद बोले सिलावट:यह शिव-ज्योति और कैलाश के प्रयास की जीत

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
तुलसी सिलावट जावरा कंपाउंड स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचे, जहां उनका स्वागत किया गया
  • भाजपा ने अपने आंगन में जगह दी, मैं सदा आपके साथ रहूंगा
  • मेंदोला ने चुनाव रणनीति बनाई, कार्यकर्ताओं को एकजुट किया

सांवेर चुनाव जीतने के बाद बुधवार सुबह तुलसी सिलावट जावरा कंपाउंड स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचे। राजमाता विजयाराजे सिंधिया की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण के बाद उन्होंने कहा, यह कार्यकर्ताओं, शिव-ज्योति और कैलाश के सामूहिक प्रयास की जीत है।

चुनाव प्रभारी रमेश मेंदोला, जिला अध्यक्ष राजेश सोनकर, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के सम्मान की जीत है। भाजपा ने अपने आंगन में मुझे जगह दी, मैं तुलसी बनकर सदा आपके साथ रहूंगा। डॉ. राजेश सोनकर ने कहा कि ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए एक-एक कार्यकर्ता दिन-रात जुटा रहा।

सांवेर में बड़ी जीत के चार अहम किरदार रहे। शिवराज-ज्योतिरादित्य की संयुक्त सभा से जो माहौल बना, वह अंत तक बरकरार रहा। चुनाव रणनीति बनाने और कार्यकर्ताओं को एकजुट करने में रमेश मेंदोला की भूमिका अहम रही। वहीं डॉ. राजेश सोनकर सारे गिले-शिकवे भूलकर जीत के लिए जुटे रहे। वहीं पूर्व नगर अध्यक्ष गोपी नेमा को नेपानगर का प्रभार सौंपा गया था। जबकि कृष्णमुरारी मोघे को बदनावर का प्रभारी बनाया गया था। जीतू जिराती को हाटपीपल्या की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। इन तीनों की भी उम्मीदवारों को जिताने में अहम भूमिका रही। माना जा रहा है कि इन नेताओं का राजनीतिक कद बढ़ेगा।

भाजपा ने मई में ही रख दी थी सांवेर जीत की आधारशिला

सांवेर उपचुनाव में बड़ी जीत की आधारशिला भाजपा ने मई में ही रख दी थी। भाजपा ने 9 मई को सांवेर के पूर्व विधायक डॉ. राजेश सोनकर को जिलाध्यक्ष बनाकर सिलावट का रास्ता आसान कर दिया था। शिवराज ने सोनकर को मनाया और चुनाव में जुटने के लिए कहा।

शिवराज ने ही रमेश मेंदोला को चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया। 200 से ज्यादा गांवों के लिए 2400 करोड़ की नर्मदा परियोजना काम शुरू करवा दिया। सालों से अटकी 23 सड़कें मंजूर करवाई। राजपूत वोटों की नाराजगी की भनक लगते ही मंत्री उषा ठाकुर को मैदान में उतारा। सोशल मीडिया और मीडिया के लिए 10 नेताओं को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई।

सिलावट बोले- मेरे कार्यकर्ता जो कहें वो करना नहीं तो अधिकारी झाबुआ जाने बोरिया-बिस्तर बांध लें

जीत के बाद बुधवार को भाजपा ने सांवेर में विजयी रैली निकाली। जुलूस दोपहर 12 बजे भौंरासला से आरंभ होकर धरमपुरी, तराना होते हुए सांवेर पंहुचा। नवनिर्वाचित विधायक तुलसीराम सिलावट ने यहां सभा में कहा कि अधिकारी सुन लें, मेरे कार्यकर्ता जो बोलें- वो करना, नहीं तो झाबुआ जाने के लिए बोरिया-बिस्तर बांध लेना। यह सिलावट नहीं, मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान की आवाज है।

विजयी रैली में जगह जगह मंच लगाकर सिलावट का स्वागत हुआ। कहीं मालवी पगड़ी पहनाई गई तो कहीं उन्हें फूलों से तोला गया। इस दौरान चुनाव प्रभारी रमेश मेंदोला, जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. राजेश सोनकर, सावन सोनकर, मधु वर्मा सहित अन्य नेता और बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। रैली से पहले जावरा कम्पाउंड स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में जश्न में नेताओं ने एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाई।

