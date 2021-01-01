पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:इस साल एमपी बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा में होंगे 50 प्रश्न, गणित का पेपर सबसे आखिरी में होगा

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
सभी विषय की प्रश्न बैंक माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की वेबसाइड पर फरवरी में अपलोड होगी - Dainik Bhaskar
  • माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के चेयरमैन ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए स्कूलों को दी जानकारी

एमपी बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा में इस बार हर विषयों के पेपर में प्रश्नों की संख्या 50 रहेगी, लेकिन कुल पूर्णांक 100 ही रहेंगे। पहले कुल 30 प्रश्न होते थे। अब इनकी संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है। यह जानकारी माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के चेयरमैन ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए स्कूलों को दी। 50 प्रश्नों में 30 वस्तुनिष्ठ होंगे। इन्हें ओएमआर शीट पर पहले आधे घंटे में काले गोले करने होंगे। 10 प्रश्न 3 अंक के और 10 प्रश्न 4 अंकों के होंगे। गणित विषय का पेपर सबसे आखिरी में होगा। सभी विषय की प्रश्न बैंक माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की वेबसाइड पर फरवरी में अपलोड होगी। सभी प्रश्न बोर्ड की प्रश्न बैंक से ही आएंगे।

मॉडल स्कूलों को हटा दें तो निजी स्कूलों का बोर्ड का रिजल्ट सरकारी से बेहतर है : जुलानिया
इधर माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम जुलानिया ने एमपी बोर्ड निजी स्कूल एसोसिएशन के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह बोले कि शिक्षा और सरकार का काम निजी स्कूल संचालक कर रहे हैं। प्रदेश के बोर्ड परीक्षा के रिजल्ट में अगर मॉडल स्कूलों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो निजी स्कूलों का रिजल्ट सरकारी से बेहतर रहा है।

प्रदेशभर के छात्रों की संख्या में से एक तिहाई छात्र निजी स्कूलों में पढ़ते हैं। इसके चलते अब आगामी दिनों में निजी स्कूलों के शिक्षकों की भागीदारी पेपर सेटिंग व नीति में भी बढ़ाने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं। मान्यता व अन्य मामलों में कागजी कार्रवाई को कम कर रहे हैं। अब छात्रों की पढ़ाई का मीडियम और विषय परिवर्तन के लिए भी निजी स्कूलों की बोर्ड पर निर्भरता समाप्त होगी।

निजी स्कूल एसोसिएशन ने कहा- प्रदेश के शिक्षा विभाग की नीतियों में कई खामियां हैं
निजी स्कूल एसोसिएशन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजीत सिंह ने कहा कि प्रदेश के शिक्षा विभाग की पढ़ाई को लेकर नीतियों में कई खामियां हैं। इसके कारण ही छात्र निजी स्कूलों में एडमिशन लेते हैं। शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम (आरटीई) इसका एक अच्छा उदाहरण है। सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षकों के वेतन पर सरकार मोटी रकम खर्च करती है, लेकिन परीक्षा हुई तो वे फेल हो गए।

सहोदय ग्रुप के मोहित यादव ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में शिक्षक का नाम फ्रंट लाइनर में कहीं देखने को नहीं मिला, जबकि 24 मार्च को लॉकडाउन लगा और उसके कुछ दिन बाद से ही शिक्षकों ने ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराना शुरू कर दी थी। संजीवनी भावसार ने कहा कि निजी स्कूलों को गुणवत्ता वाले शिक्षकों को रखना चाहिए।

