  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Three Out Of Four Sheds Of Cantonment Market Were Occupied By Traders, Farmers Had To Keep The Produce On The Road

मंडी में मनमर्जी:छावनी मंडी के चार में से तीन शेड पर व्यापारियों का कब्जा, किसानों को सड़क पर रखना पड़ रही उपज

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नीलामी स्थल के सामने वाहनों की आवाजाही वाली जगह पर भी व्यापारियों ने माल उतार कर लगाया ढेर
  • अफसर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करें तो सवा करोड़ रुपए तक हो सकती है जुर्माने से आय
  • 35 हजार बोरी की आवक पर भी नहीं लगा कभी जाम, अतिक्रमण के कारण 14 हजार बोरी में ही जाम होने लगी है मंडी

छावनी अनाज मंडी में 8 व्यापारियों ने किसानों के लिए बनाए गए 4 में से 3 कवरिंग शेड पर कब्जा कर लिया है। हालत यह है कि किसानों को अपना माल सड़क पर उतारना पड़ रहा है। इससे मंडी में आने वाले वाहनों के साथ ही व्यापारियों का पैदल निकलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है। अफसरों ने भी अभी तक कोई चालानी कार्रवाई नहीं की है। मंडी प्रशासन को हर महीने ये व्यापारी करोड़ों रुपए का फटका लगा रहे हैं।

किसानों का माल साफ स्थान पर सुरक्षित तरीके से रखा जा सके इसके लिए मंडी प्रशासन ने छावनी अनाज मंडी में लगभग 3 हजार बोरी की क्षमता वाले 4 कवरिंग शेड, दो बड़े और दो छोटे बनवाए थे। इनमें से तीन कवरिंग शेड पर व्यापारियों ने कब्जा जमा लिया है। केवल एक कवरिंग शेड बचा है जहां किसानों के माल की तुलाई हो रही है। हालत यह है कि जहां आम दिनों में 35 हजार बोरी प्रतिदिन की आवक में कभी जाम नहीं लगा, इन दिनों 13 से 14 हजार बोरी अनाज की आवक में ही जाम लगने लगा है। कुछ व्यापारियों ने तो नीलामी स्थल के सामने वाले हिस्से पर भी कब्जा कर लिया है। वे यहां भी माल तुलवाते हैं।

  • 35 हजार बोरी की आवक पर भी नहीं लगा कभी जाम, अतिक्रमण के कारण 14 हजार बोरी में ही जाम होने लगी है मंडी
  • 4 कवरिंग शेड परिसर में बने, लेकिन एक में ही किसान का माल तुल रहा है, मंडी प्रशासन को हर महीने करोड़ों का नुकसान

इन आठ व्यापारियों ने कर रखा है कब्जा, 3 कवरिंग शेड में रख रहे 2500 बोरियां कवरिंग शेड में कब्जा करने वाले व्यापारियों में सचिन ट्रेडर्स, बागड़ा ट्रेडर्स, हरिओम ट्रेडर्स, रूपेश ट्रेडर्स, रामकिशन ट्रेडिंग कंपनी, जेसी ट्रेडिंग, आकाश इंटरप्राइजेस, कैलाश रघुवीर ट्रेडर्स हैं। मंडी परिसर में अतिक्रमण पर अगर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाए तो मंडी 2 से 5 हजार रुपए प्रति बोरी के हिसाब से व्यापारियों पर जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है। कुल तीन कवरिंग शेड में लगभग 2500 बोरियां रखी जा रही हैं। ऐसे में व्यापारियों पर पेनल्टी लगाने से मंडी प्रशासन को प्रतिदिन 50 लाख रुपए से सवा करोड़ रुपए तक की आय हो सकती है।

20 गोदाम खाली, फिर भी एक रुपए बचाने के लिए कब्जा मंडी में व्यापार करने वाले व्यापारियों को अपना माल रखने के लिए गोदाम किराए पर लेना चाहिए। मंडी में 150 के करीब गोदाम हैं। 20 से ज्यादा गोदाम खाली भी पड़े हैं। इन गोदामों का किराया लगभग एक लाख रुपए प्रति माह है। इन गोदामों में माल रखकर लाखों रुपए की बचत करने के एवज में ये व्यापारी मंडी परिसर में कब्जा करके प्रशासन को करोड़ों रुपए का फटका लगा रहे हैं।

सीधी बात- दिलीप नागर, छावनी मंडी प्रभारी
अगर वे माल नहीं हटाते हैं तो उसे जब्त किया जाएगा

मंडी के चार में से तीन कवरिंग शेड/ ओटलों पर 8 व्यापारियों ने कब्जा कर लिया है? हां मुझे इस बात की जानकारी लगी है। इससे किसानों को असुविधा होती है। इसे दिखवाया जा रहा है।

क्या व्यापारियों द्वारा इसके एवज में मंडी प्रशासन को कोई शुल्क चुकाया जा रहा है? नहीं अभी तक कोई शुल्क अदा नहीं किया है और वैसे भी यह स्थान उन्हें नियमानुसार नहीं दिया जा सकता है।

इनके खिलाफ अभी तक मंडी प्रशासन द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की गई? हां, अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

इन कब्जेधारियों के खिलाफ प्रशासन द्वारा किस प्रकार की कार्रवाई की जा सकती है? उन्हें नोटिस देकर चेतावनी देते हैं। अगर नहीं हटाते तो माल की जब्ती कर सकते हैं या फिर चालानी कार्रवाई कर सकते हैं।

व्यापारियों के अवैध कब्जों से मुक्ति के लिए आप क्या कार्रवाई करेंगे? व्यापारियों को माल हटाने के लिए नोटिस जारी कर दिए हैं। वे अपना माल नहीं हटाते हैं तो उनका माल कब्जे में लिया जाएगा।

