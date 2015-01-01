पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेखनी में सुधारना:राइटिंग सुधारने शिक्षक छात्रों को घर-घर जाकर देंगे रबर और पेंसिल

इंदौर20 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के कारण स्कूल बंद हैं। वहीं राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र पहली और दूसरी कक्षा के छात्रों की लेखनी सुधारना चाहता है। इसके लिए प्राथमिक स्कूलों के छात्रों को रबर, पेम और पेंसिल के लिए राशि देने को कहा है। आदेश के बाद प्रत्येक छात्र को 70 रुपए के हिसाब से राशि स्कूलों के खाते में डाल दी गई है।

अब स्कूल शिक्षक रबर, पेम और पेंसिल खरीदकर उनके घर जाकर वितरित करेंगे। राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र चाहता है कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण स्कूल भले ही बंद हों, लेकिन बच्चे लिखने की आदत बरकरार रखें। लेखनी सुधारें।

नई व्यवस्था के तहत प्रत्येक छात्र को एक पैकेट पेम, पांच-पांच नग पेंसिल, रबर, दो शॉर्पनर, एक दर्जन रंगीन पेंसिल, एक स्लेट दी जाएगी। अफसरों ने जिला परियोजना समन्वयक को निर्देश दिए कि शाला प्रबंधन समिति के जरिए नियमों का पालन कर ये शिक्षण सामग्री छात्रों को दी जो। हिंदी, अंग्रेजी और गणित की किताबें छात्रों को पहले ही दी जा चुकी हैं। इसमें से जो अभ्यास का हिस्सा है उसे छात्र किताबों में से पढ़कर स्लेट पर लिखें।

