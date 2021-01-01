पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन अपडेट:आज उन 10 हजार को टीका लगेगा, जो मैसेज भेजने के बाद भी लगवाने नहीं गए थे

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • अब भी नहीं आए तो सूची से हटा दिया जाएगा

कोविड-19 टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम के तहत बुधवार को 105 केंद्रों पर टीके लगाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए 10 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को मैसेज भेजे गए हैं। ये वे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी हैं, जिनकी बारी आने पर वे टीका लगवाने नहीं आए थे। किसी ने कहा कि उन्हें एलर्जी है तो किसी ने कहा कि पुरानी बीमारियां हैं। मॉप-अप राउंड में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को अंतिम अवसर दिया जा रहा है।

यदि वे अब भी नहीं आए तो उनका नाम सूची से हटा दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद 13 फरवरी से पहले राउंड में टीका लगवाने वाले कर्मचारियों को बूस्टर डोज लगाया जाएगा। गुरुवार से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अलावा अन्य विभागों के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए मंगलवार से ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा सभी काे मैसेज भेजे जा रहे थे।

  • 59500 वैक्सीन डोज मिले हैं जिले को दो बार में।
  • 02 फीसदी खराब हो गए वॉयल खुलने से।
  • 650 डोज आर्म फोर्स के लिए रिजर्व हैं।
  • 35500 डोज बचे हैं वैक्सीन के।
  • 22500 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को 13 से लगेगा दूसरा डोज।
  • 13000 डोज का स्टॉक है अन्य विभागों के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के लिए।
  • 30000 से ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुके हैं अन्य विभागों के।
